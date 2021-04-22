Drug take back set for April 24
The Bolivar Police Department will host a prescription drug take back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 24. The department is at 211 W. Walnut St. For more information, call 326-5298.
Dye is Art Sync featured artist
Art Sync Gallery & Gifts featured artist for March is Terri Dye, a clay artist. People can stop by the gallery to see Dye’s “beautiful, unique works of art,” per a news release. The gallery is on the east side of the Bolivar square. Business hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Historical society launches Missouri Encyclopedia
As part of its efforts to commemorate the state’s bicentennial, the State Historical Society of Missouri has launched the Missouri Encyclopedia, a freely accessible, engaging, and authoritative resource for understanding Missouri’s past and people.
Visitors to the encyclopedia’s website can explore topics like the Louisiana Purchase and Missouri-Kansas Border War and learn how these events shaped the nation and Missouri’s place within it. Biographies on the site illustrate the lives of Missourians who became movie stars, famous athletes, military leaders, politicians, and more.
“We hope that the Missouri Encyclopedia becomes the starting point for researchers who seek to learn more about the history and culture of our diverse state and its people,” SHSMO executive director Gary R. Kremer said in a news release.
While the encyclopedia is launching in conjunction with the Missouri 2021 Bicentennial, the Society plans to grow and maintain the site beyond the state’s bicentennial year.
“Our goal is to build a comprehensive online history encyclopedia that includes all of the state’s regions and time periods, and that covers a wide range of topics concerning the people, places, events, and traditions significant to Missouri and its past,” John Brenner, managing editor at the State Historical Society of Missouri, added in the release.
To help the resource grow, the Missouri Encyclopedia is actively seeking suggestions for local and regional topics. Topics suggested to the site’s editors will be evaluated for inclusion in the online publication.
“We believe that with the public’s help, the Encyclopedia can provide current and future audiences with an essential resource on the history of Missouri and its region,” Michael Sweeney, coordinator for the Missouri 2021 Bicentennial, said in the release.
The Missouri Encyclopedia is online and free to worldwide audiences. Visit today at missouriencyclopedia.org.
To suggest a topic, visit missouriencyclopedia.org/about/topic-suggest.
Will joins Central Bank
Central Bank of the Ozarks has announced the recent hiring of Blake Will as director of commercial lending, a newly created position at the bank. Will comes to the bank with 18 years of experience, most recently as a regional managing director with a Springfield based bank, according to a news release.
The release said he graduated from Glendale High School in Springfield and has a Bachelor of Science in finance with a minor in management from the University of Central Florida, where he also played basketball as an All-American for the Knights. He is an active member of Sigma Chi, Eta Pi Chapter, and has been involved with the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Big Brothers, Big Sisters.
Central Bank of the Ozarks has been serving southwest Missouri since 1956 and offers community-based banking and financial services in Springfield, Nixa, Ozark, Highlandville, Marshfield, Strafford, Fair Grove, Pleasant Hope, Republic and Battlefield, the release said. Central Bank of the Ozarks is part of Central Bancompany, a $17 billion, Missouri-based bank holding company with 13 full-service community banks and more than 250 locations in 78 communities serving consumers and businesses in Missouri, Kansas, Illinois, Oklahoma, Tennessee, North Carolina and Colorado.
SBU to host concert April 22
The Southwest Baptist University Division of Arts and Humanities will present the Wind Symphony and University Band in concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 22, in Pike Auditorium on the Bolivar campus.
The University Band, under the direction of John Trew, adjunct instructor of music at SBU and director of bands at Bolivar High School, will perform “Shenandoah” by Frank Ticheli; “Cumberland Cross” by Carl Strommen; “Overture for Winds” by Charles Carter and “Windjammer” by Robert Buckley. Guest student conductors include Morgan Cochran, senior music education major, and Jennifer Selaya, junior music education major.
Special guest conductor Cody Young, assistant director of bands at Bolivar High School, will lead the ensemble on “A Little Tango Music” by Adam Gorb. The ensemble will finish its portion of the concert with John Paynter’s arrangement of “Hosts of Freedom,” the rousing march by Karl King.
“The musical program for the Wind Symphony features well-known wind band works written by world-class composers,” said Lori Hutton, conductor of the SBU Wind Symphony, via an SBU news release.
The Wind Symphony’s performance features Norman Dello Joio’s “Satiric Dances” and Julius Fučik’s “The Florentiner March,” cornerstone works of the repertoire for winds. “Fiesta” from “Symphonic Dance No. 3” by Clifton Williams and Dmitri Shostakovich’s “Waltz No. 2” represent classic transcriptions for winds from the orchestral repertoire. “The Lark in the Clear Air” by Clifton Taylor and the stirring and emotional “Shrine of the Fallen” by Brian Balmages round out the program.
The performance is free and open to the public, with masks and social distancing required.
For more information, contact Hutton at lhutton@SBUniv.edu, Trew at jtrew@SBUniv.edu or call the SBU music office at 328-1644.
PCS sets intervention deadline in Empire fuel adjustment charge cases
The Empire District Electric Company d/b/a Liberty has filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust the fuel adjustment charge on the bills of its electric customers, per a news release.
Empire proposes to adjust the FAC to reflect actual energy costs incurred by the company, less an adjustment pertaining to “extraordinary costs” associated with the February 2021 cold weather event during the six-month period September 2020 through February 2021, the release stated. Empire states in its filing that it is seeking to defer those “extraordinary costs” to a future general rate case to determine a more reasonable recovery period to the benefit of its customers.
For a residential customer using 1,000 kWh (1,000 kilowatt-hours) of electricity a month, the current FAC is a bill credit of around $1.90 a month, the release stated. Under this filing, the FAC will increase by around $1.90 a month and the new FAC will be $0.00. The proposed change would take effect on Tuesday, June 1.
Applications to intervene and participate in these cases must be filed no later than Friday, April 23, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, PO Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-0360, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System at psc.mo.gov, the release stated.
Individual citizens wishing to comment should contact either the Office of the Public Counsel (Governor Office Building, 200 Madison Street, Suite 650, PO Box 2230, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102-2230, telephone (866) 922-2959, email opcservice@opc.mo.gov) or the Public Service Commission Staff (PO Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, telephone 1-800-392-4211, email pscinfo@psc.mo.gov). The Office of the Public Counsel is a separate state agency that represents the general public in matters before the Commission, the release stated.
Empire serves around 155,400 electric customers in the Missouri counties of Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Polk, St. Clair, Stone and Taney.
