Museum to open May 3
The Polk County Museum will open Monday, May 3.
Hours will be 1 to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 1 to 3 p.m. every first and third Saturday. The museum will be closed on Memorial Day.
Admission is $5 for adults, $2.50 for kids 13-19 and $15 for a family. Members of the Polk County Historical Society are admitted at no charge.
The museum will be following the guidelines of the Polk County Health Center, according to a news release. Masks must be worn at all times during visits to the museum, and social distancing is required. The museum will operate at 50% capacity, and groups that enter together will be asked to stay together during their visit. A hand sanitizing station will be set up at the entrance/exit.
The museum is at 201 W. Locust St., Bolivar. The phone number is 326-2297.
Art Sync to host word burning class
Art Sync Gallery & Gifts will host Sally Bast’s and Kathy Roweton's Wood Burning Pyrography Class from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 1. The class is limited seating, and the cost is $15.
Participants will learn how to burn wood with a wood burning tool and will have the choice of spoons or flat wood to work on. They can add color with watercolor if desired and take creations home.
This class is for ages 16 and above. Go by the gallery at 120 S. Springfield Ave. on the east side of the Bolivar square to sign up for this class.
Annie’s Project seeks women in ag
The University of Missouri Extension and the Missouri Small Business Development Center for Agriculture, Food and Forestry will offer its first virtual Annie’s Project course. Annie’s Project provides women with education in production, market, financial, legal and human risk management.
Participants will attend a weekly two-hour live interactive online session via Zoom and complete self-paced activities and videos via Google Classroom. In total, participants will receive 18 hours of risk management education.
Two different times will be available to take the course, including 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesdays from May 4 to June 1 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays from May 6 to June 3.
Due to funding from the Missouri SBDC and CARES, the class will be offered at no cost for those interested in attending. Register by April 30 to secure a spot. Class size will be limited to 20 individuals per timeslot.
To register for the Tuesday sessions, visit extension.missouri.edu/events/annie-s-project-online. For the Thursday sessions, visit extension.missouri.edu/events/annie-s-project-onilne. For more information, contact Karisha Devlin at devlink@missouri.edu or Wesley Tucker at tuckerw@missouri.edu.
SBU Showcase Singers to perform April 28
The Showcase Singers of Southwest Baptist University will present an online-only performance of “Don’t Touch That Radio Dial!!” — a look back at the golden age of radio entertainment — at 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 28.
“The Showcase Singers will present a fast-paced wealth of great swing music, as well as the comedy and commercials that make the 1930s and 40s so nostalgic,” James R. Tarrant, director of the ensemble, said in a news release.
“Pandemic concerns for social distancing have, for once, been a bonus. Folks will be able to stay in and enjoy the show in the comfort and safety of their own homes, much like our grandparents did.”
The link to the performance will be posted on the SBU Music Area’s Facebook page at facebook.com/SBUniv.music.
For more information, contact the SBU Music Area at 328-1644.
