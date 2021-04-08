Internet expansion topic of networking meeting
The Thursday, April 8, Networking@Noon will feature a panel discussion on the current availability of internet services in the area, as well as what the future holds for possible development, expansion and advancement of services. Panelists include Mason Skaggs, business sales consultant with Kinetic by Windstream; Matt Willard, manager of IT with Southwest Electric Cooperative; Matt Thomas, founding member and network engineer with WON Communications; and Darrin Henry, sales director with Liberty Utilities.
The meeting will be in the fellowship hall of Bolivar First Assembly, 1320 S. Springfield Ave., Bolivar.
“There was some discussion after last month’s meeting about the importance of expanded, faster internet to keep our county growing into the future,” chamber president Jenny Fields said in a news release. “Our internet capabilities are crucial for our businesses for sure, but as the pandemic has shown us, our schools and homes need those services as well if we are going to grow and keep up. This discussion will lend insight as to where we are, where we can grow to and how or if that is possible.”
Panelists will provide information, and there will be a time for questions. An $8 lunch from Rocco’s Pizza, including a mini calzone and side salad, will be available.
EDA to host third virtual workshop
Polk County’s Economic Development Alliance is presenting a third virtual workshop for small business owners seeking new grant funding.
Gail Noggle, the alliance’s executive director, will host the “Grants: Another type of funding available” meeting from 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, via Zoom.
The guest speakers will include Stephanie Matthews, director of corporate and foundation relations for Missouri State University; Samantha Jones, grant writer for Evangel University; Heather Zoromski, executive director for the Darr Family Foundation; and Kathy Hoeck, owner and grant writer for KLM Grant Services LLC.
According to a news release, the U.S. Small Business Administration is preparing to open up the application period for the newly approved Shuttered Venue Operators Grant, established by the Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act, signed into law on Sunday, Dec. 27.
The Zoom meeting will help business owners prepare for the opening of the grant period and will cover four steps to grant success.
To RSVP and request a Zoom link, email rbaker@bolivar.mo.us.
Bank of Missouri names Scott regional president
The Bank of Missouri recently announced the appointment of Tim Scott of Branson as regional bank president for southwest Missouri.
With 16 years of banking experience and an understanding of both small and large business models, Scott brings a wealth of knowledge to the position, according to a news release. Most recently, he’s served as the community bank president for Branson and prior to that was at Branson Bank serving in various roles within commercial lending. Scott has also been an adjunct professor of business for Ozarks Technical Community College, is very involved in the Branson Chamber of Commerce and has served in various economic development and non-profit groups.
“We are excited to have Tim on our team,” Adrian Breen, chief executive officer and president of The Bank of Missouri, said in the release. “He is sure to be an asset and true leader for our southwest region.”
“I look forward to leading the southwest region and building on the foundation The Bank of Missouri has established,” Scott added in the release. “We are committed to treating employees like family and putting the customer at the center of everything we do. Our structure, with regional hubs in Southeast, Southwest, and Central Missouri, allow us to develop and execute a consistent strategy across the bank and serve our customers well.”
Scott will oversee regional bank operations and help execute the bank’s strategic plan throughout southwest Missouri, which includes 12 locations in sevenommunities. He is also responsible for providing support and guidance to the regional leadership team and Community Bank Presidents, to deliver retail, commercial, treasury, and retirement planning solutions to the communities.
“When customers consider The Bank of Missouri, I want them to know we’re aggressive in our approach to take care of them,” Scott said. “We work to benefit their businesses and families and we’ll go the extra mile for them. We’re also down-to-earth, authentic and just nice bankers who want to take care of our customers.”
“As a community bank, The Bank of Missouri places a strong priority on community involvement, which Scott exemplifies,” the release added.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in business management, operations management from California State Polytechnic University and an MBA from University of Missouri Kansas City. He currently serves on the board of directors for the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and is the past board chair. Scott has also been an adjunct professor of business for College of the Ozarks and Ozark Technical Community College. He is involved in the Branson Chamber of Commerce and has served in various economic development and nonprofit groups.
