Ollis/Akers/Arney again named top workplace
For the second consecutive year, Ollis/Akers/Arney was named as a top insurance workplace by Insurance Business America.
The southwest Missouri-based insurance and business adviser is one of 67 companies in the United States and one of only 37 with fewer than 99 employees to achieve the distinction, according to an Ollis/Akers/Arney news release.
“This award is important because we work really hard to provide a great work environment for our team with benefits that will hopefully help our employees and their families succeed,” Joe Gaunt, Ollis/Akers/Arney director of operations said in the release. “We are 100% employee-owned and that is a big part of our culture. It makes a difference in how employees approach each day … and it’s made a huge difference for them when they’re retiring.”
According to the release, the top insurance workplace distinction considers objective criteria including competitive salary and benefits, technology and resources available to employees and a safe work environment.
Subjective criteria, such as inclusive and welcoming culture, flexibility to adapt to employees’ unique needs, an atmosphere that promotes honesty and encourages growth is evaluated anonymously by the companies’ own employees.
Companies with an 80% or greater average satisfaction rating from employees were named a Top Insurance Workplace, and according to the release, Ollis/Akers/Arney scored 88.3%.
“People become more committed to your company and providing great care to their clients when they feel like they are well paid, have good benefits and have a management team that cares,” Gaunt said in the release. “I think it’s hugely important and you reap the benefits of that with your clients and the success of your company.”
Ollis/Akers/Arney provides business risk assessments and solutions, health and group benefits, human resources solutions and commercial, as well as personal lines of insurance, the release stated. The company, which serves a four-state region, has offices in Springfield, Branson and Bolivar.
SBU presents Life Beautiful awards
David Bolton, chief technology officer of information and technology services at Southwest Baptist University, and Renay McCarley, division head of associate level nursing and health sciences, were recently presented with the university’s Life Beautiful Awards for staff and faculty.
“The designation ‘life beautiful’ is the highest honor a person can receive at Southwest Baptist University,” Brad Johnson, SBU’s acting president, said in a university news release. “Each year during the Bolivar spring commencement, we honor two graduating seniors who are chosen by the faculty, who exemplify a ‘life beautiful.’
The Faculty Life Beautiful Award was established in 1987, and the Staff Life Beautiful Award was established in 1992.
According to the release, Bolton, a 1979 SBU graduate who received the staff award, began working at SBU in 1980 as assistant controller before becoming the director of accounting services and administrative computing. While in that position, he was the lead on implementing the administrative information system that SBU still uses today, eventually moving to the information technology services department around 2003. Bolton became chief technology officer in 2015.
He also received the award in 1995, the release stated. Bolton has served in a variety of ways at First Baptist Church of Bolivar, most currently as a deacon, as well as on church mission trips and as a volunteer with the youth group and church daycare, the release stated.
“In his 40-plus years at SBU, he has built our IT services,” a colleague said in the release. “He has created models for systems that rival the products SBU could not afford. He has gone above and beyond and continued to keep our IT services competitive in an ever-changing field.”
According to the release, McCarley has been a member of the SBU faculty since 2017. She completed her bachelor of science degree in nursing from Harding University in 1995, a master of science in nursing from the University of Central Missouri in 2011 and her DNP from Case Western Reserve University in 2017.
“She is passionate about education and nursing,” a colleague said in the release. “She has been a nurse for over 20 years. She has worked in surgical departments, ICU and most recently in the NICU. She often spoke of the hardships placed on these neonates and how much she just loved holding them and saying a prayer.”
McCarley attends Northside Christian Church in Springfield, the release stated. She and her husband Brian have taught Sunday school classes and volunteer through a variety of platforms. The McCarleys have two daughters, Bethany and Hannah, and one son, Conner.
Brown retires
Central Care Cancer Center at the Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center recently announced the retirement of radiation oncologist Garry Brown.
Brown’s last day serving patients was Sunday, Dec. 20.
“I’m grateful for all the people in my life that tilted me in the direction of this amazing career,” Brown said in the Central Care Cancer Center news release. “That even includes my first grade teacher who asked me, at a very young age, where I was going to college. I also want to thank my wife and kids who sacrificed so much for me.”
According to the release, Brown received his pharmacy degree from Washington State University, where he also explored the area of nuclear pharmacy. He received his Master of Science in Radiopharmacy at the University of Southern California and his Doctor of Osteopathy from Western University of Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific.
He completed an internship at Eastmoreland Osteopathic Hospital, followed by an internal medicine residency at Emanuel Hospital. Brown completed a radiation oncology residency at the Los Angeles County/University of Southern California Medical Center.
According to the release, Brown has been a member of the American Society for Radiation Oncology, the American Osteopathic College of Radiology, the American Brachytherapy Society and the American Osteopathic Association.
Claudia Perez-Tamayo, president of Central Care Cancer Center, said in the release Brown is “a master in bringing out the best in people.
“He has always been able to balance and incorporate the best in every one of his patients which promotes a very pleasant environment and is conducive to wellness,” Perez-Tamayo said in the release.
Patients of Brown are encouraged to drop off cards at the Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center. Cards may also be mailed to Brown’s attention at the Carrie J. Babb Cancer Center, 1501 N. Oakland Ave., Bolivar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.