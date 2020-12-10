CMH named to most wired list
Citizens Memorial Hospital was honored by the College of Healthcare Information Executives as a 2020 Digital Health Most Wired hospital. According to a news release, CMH earned Level 7 certification in the acute care category.
The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively health care organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities, the release said.
A total of 30,091 organizations were represented in the 2020 Digital Health Most Wired program, which this year included four separate surveys: domestic, ambulatory, long-term care and international, the release added. The surveys identify, recognize and certify the adoption, implementation and use of information technology by healthcare organizations. The results are intended to improve patient safety and outcomes by driving change in healthcare information technology.
The release said CHIME will publish an industry trends report based on Digital Health Most Wired responses from U.S. participants in November. For more information, visit chimecentral.org.
Liberty rebrands
Liberty Utilities is now simply Liberty, according to a company news release.
“Rest assured that our commitment to you remains the same,” the company said in the release.
As part of its rebranding, Liberty also has debuted a new logo.
“We call it the Radiant Heart because we’re putting our heart where it matters,” the release said, adding the logo demonstrates “how clean, sustainable energy and water are the heartbeat of our homes and communities.”
The new logo will be introduced in phases, the release said, and will appear displayed in the company’s communities and on its employees. Uniforms and vehicles are expected to be updated in 2021.
For more information, visit libertyutilities.com.
Hope’s Closet seeks volunteers
Polk County House of Hope’s thrift store, Hope’s Closet, is seeking volunteers to assist in the store during the hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
Volunteers help go through donations, price items, set items on the floor for sale and assist customers.
The store welcomes volunteers whether they “can spare a few hours each month or several hours each week,” according to a PCHOH news release.
In addition, the organization says it is always in need of donations.
For more information about volunteering, call Dolly, Charlotte or Jaylene at 777-3229.
Empire fuel adjustment charge to change
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an agreement reached by The Empire District Electric Company, also known as Liberty, the commission staff and the Office of the Public Counsel, which will change the fuel adjustment charge on the monthly bills of Empire electric customers effective Tuesday, Dec. 1.
According to an Empire news release, the FAC for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month will drop from approximately $0.43 a month to a credit of approximately $1.90 a month, a decrease of around $2.33 a month.
The FAC change reflects Empire’s fuel and purchased power costs for the six-month period of March 2020 through August 2020, the release stated.
It also reflects Empire’s FAC true up filing, according to the release.
Empire serves around 155,400 electric customers in Missouri, including in Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Greene, Hickory, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Polk, St. Clair, Stone and Taney counties.
House of Hope to hold drawing, auction
Polk County House of Hope — a domestic and sexual violence organziation located in Bolivar — will hold a drawing and auction benefitting its work.
According to a PCHOH news release, the organization will sell tickets for a gas powered 2003 Kawasaki ClubCar golf cart with an 8-volt battery capable of driving 19 miles per hour.
The golf cart is valued at $2,500.
Tickets are $50 each and cash or check only are accepted.
The drawing ends Tuesday, Dec. 22. The winner will be announced Wednesday, Dec. 23.
For more information and ticket purchases, call the PCHOH main outreach office at 777-3229.
The organization is also taking sealed bids on a 2004 Nissan XTerra SUV with approximately 176,000 miles and a clean title. Its tires are in fair condition.
Interested parties can see the vehicle at Hope's Closet located at 1805 W. Broadway, Ste. C and D.
The vehicle can be driven with proof of driver's license and insurance.
Sealed bids received before Dec. 22 start at $1,500 with the highest bidder receiving the vehicle.
All sealed bids will be opened on Dec. 23.
Only cash will be accepted and the vehicle will be accepted as is.
Bids can be dropped at the PCHOH main outreach office.
For more information, call the office.
Bolivar Business Park recertified
A Bolivar business park was recently recertified as a Missouri Certified Site for an additional three years.
According to a news release from the Missouri Department of Economic Development, the Bolivar Business Park, located on the Industrial Development Authority property between Mo. 32 and Aldrich Road west of Mo. 13, was again deemed “shovel-ready” for companies looking to set up their businesses.
This recertification will extend to Dec. 31, 2023, the release said.
“The Bolivar Business Park property is a solid economic asset to Bolivar and the entire Southwest Missouri regional area and is well placed in the state’s 35 very best land sites certified in the MCS program,” the release stated. “Our team has firm confidence your hard work will prove valuable in helping to bring development activity to this site as opportunities become available in the area.”
Per previous coverage, the business park was first certified in November 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.