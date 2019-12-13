Cameron nabs excellence award
Velynda Cameron, Polk County 4-H youth development county engagement specialist, recently received the County Engagement Specialist Excellence Award.
The award — presented to Cameron by the University of Missouri Extension and system on Oct. 22 at the 2019 MU Extension Summit in Columbia — recognizes distinguished performance and educational contributions to MU Extension and clientele by a county engagement specialist, according to an extension news release.
According to release, the nomination letter said “Cameron is known through the West Central Region as the 4-H Extension Lady and CES who works nonstop to connect people to the right resources. She takes great pride in creatively working for and promoting MU Extension and Mizzou, particularly through programs and partnerships that impact and highlight youth.”
Cameron told the BH-FP via email “the award was a surprise and a huge honor.”
Foundation to present awards at chamber meeting
The Bolivar Area Community Foundation will present its annual awards during the chamber’s monthly Networking at Noon Luncheon on Thursday, Dec. 12.
In addition, 2020 chamber officers and new board members will be announced, according to a chamber news release.
"We’re proud to partner with a number of local organizations, including the Bolivar Area Community Foundation,” president Jared Taylor said in the release. "There is a strong partnership between the for-profit and not-for-profit segments of our market area. All are working together to improve the quality of life and the economics of our residents.”
All current chamber members and prospective members are encouraged to attend this meeting.
“I hope everyone can join us for this great way to wrap up the year,” Taylor said.
Networking at Noon is a monthly event put on by the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce. The luncheon is in the Community Rooms at CMH. Lunch is offered for $6 per person, and networking is accessible to attendees. For more information, call 326-4118.
