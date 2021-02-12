Networking meeting Feb. 11
Bolivar City Mayor Chris Warwick and Bolivar City Administrator Tracy Slagle will lead discussion on the future of Bolivar at the Thursday, Feb. 11, Networking@Noon session in the fellowship hall of Bolivar First Assembly, 1320 S. Springfield Ave.
“Believe in Bolivar” is a current survey the city has undertaken to seek community thoughts on future growth in the areas such as housing, parks, health and safety, transportation and infrastructure.
“The city is very interested in gathering community input to help develop the city’s comprehensive plan and guide the direction of Bolivar,” Warwick said in a news release. “The survey can be completed online, and feedback we gather at the meeting will be valuable. I encourage anyone to come and contribute their thoughts.”
To take the survey, visit believeinbolivar.com.
An $8 lunch is available from Jasmine’s, including cashew chicken, rice, egg roll and crab Rangoon. There will be a time to share updates from those attending as well.
Unique to this month’s luncheon, 10 attendees will win Valentine’s-themed centerpieces donated by The Flower Patch and More and Creator Delights.
Networking@Noon is a monthly event put on by the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce. Chamber members and those interested in becoming a member are encouraged to attend. For more information, call 326-4118.
CMH detects early heart disease signs through CT
Citizens Memorial Hospital offers Cardiac Computed Tomography for Calcium Scoring, a non-invasive way of evaluating whether patients may be at increased risk for a heart attack, according to a CMH news release .
Cardiac CT for Calcium Scoring is a specialized test designed to measure the calcium levels in the coronary arteries by rotating a thin X-ray beam around the patient to create an image, the release said. The calcium heart score can capture images of a beating heart.
“The rotation of the scanner produces 128-images, providing CMH radiologists with amazing technology by which to understand what’s going on with your heart,” Gayla Hankins, CMH radiology director, said in the release. “Calcium scoring is able to accurately identify the calcium that is found within the plaque. This calcium ‘score’ provides you with the degree of calcification, which can determine your risk of having a heart attack in the future.”
Cardiac CT for Calcium Scoring is a clinically proven non-invasive test for the early detection of heart disease, the release said. If patients have risk factors for coronary artery disease but have no symptoms, then this test may be right for them. The test is recommended for women over 55 or who are post-menopausal and men 45 or older. The test is not recommended to those who already have been diagnosed with heart disease and have had heart surgery or stents placed.
The calcium heart score is painless and takes less than five minutes, the release said. The process consists of lying on the scan table with four electrodes applied to the chest. The patient holds their breath a few times, and then the scan is complete. The heart score is quickly processed and results are shared with the patient’s physician.
The exam requires a physician’s order and is not covered by insurance. A $75 fee is due at the time of the scan.For more information, patients should discuss medical history and risk factors with their primary care provider or call CMH at 328-6010.
