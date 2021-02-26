SBU Theatre to present “The Exception and the Rule”
Southwest Baptist University Theatre will present Bretolt Brecht’s “The Exception and the Rule'' at 7 p.m., Thursday through Saturday, Feb. 25-27, in the Davis-Newport Theatre on the Bolivar campus. This marks the third production of SBU Theatre’s 2020-2021 season titled, “Perseverance.”
Written in 1930 by German playwright Bertolt Brecht, “The Exception and the Rule” is a short play that examines the status quo by highlighting the absurdity of the relationship between the ruling upper class and working lower class, according to a news release.
“This show is exactly what audiences need to see right now,” said student director Christina Foltz in the release. “It’s a parable of love for one’s neighbor and a call to action. Being a student director has its challenges, but it is a dream come true and I am thankful for the opportunity provided to me by SBU Theatre.”
As in the recent production of “Hamlet,” all performers will be wearing masks, as required by the SBU Coronavirus safety guidelines. The use of face coverings on the lower portion of the face have encouraged actors to depend on physical movement and vocal inflection, rather than facial expressions, to communicate emotion, the release stated.
Each performance is limited to a 100-seat capacity with masks required for all attendees.
Tickets for the production may be purchased in person at the box office (located inside the Jester Learning and Performance Center), online at sbuniv.edu/theatre, or by calling 328-1691. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for students, senior citizens and SBU alumni, and $4 for current SBU students.
For more information about SBU Theatre and upcoming productions, visit sbuniv.edu/theatre or call 328-1691.
Assessment lists due March 1
The deadline for Polk County 2021 tax assessment lists is approaching, according to the assessor’s office.
Owners of personal property must return the form listing all taxable personal property that was owned Jan. 1, the office said via a news release.
The deadline to return the assessment list and avoid a penalty is Monday, March 1.
Anyone who did not receive a tax assessment list or has misplaced a list is still required to file and should contact the assessor's office, the release said.
Polk County residents may return the form in person to the assessor's office in the Polk County Courthouse, mail the completed form to 102 E. Broadway St., Rm. 9, Bolivar MO 65613, or file online at polkcountyassessor.net.
For more information, contact the assessor's office at 326-4643.
Republican women to meet
The Polk County Republican Women's Club will hold its monthly meeting at noon on Wednesday, March 3, at Brenda's Cafe.
Guest speaker for the meeting will be Bolivar Mayor Chris Warwick.
Lunch orders may be called in prior to the meeting to 326-7357.
Road work set for Rt. FF
According to the Missouri Department of Transportation, Polk County’s Rt. FF will be closed between South 230th Road and East 432nd Road, south of Halfway, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, March 8-10.
Rt. FF will also be closed at 445th Road, east of Halfway, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, March 9-12.
MoDOT crews will be replacing deteriorating drain pipes underneath the road, a news release stated. This work was originally scheduled for February. However, weather caused crews to delay the project.
The roads will be open at night, the release stated.
Drivers will be able to get to driveways and entrances on either side of the work zones but will not be able to travel through the work zones. They are urged to find alternate routes.
The release said no signed detours are planned. Electronic message boards located near the planned road work will alert drivers to any changes in the work schedule.
Bolivar area job fair March 25
Employees and employers have the opportunity to connect from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, March 25, at the fourth annual free Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce Job Fair at the Bolivar Recreation and Aquatics Center, 1710 W. Broadway.
A news release said the event is sponsored by the chamber, the recreation center, Citizens Memorial Healthcare and the Bolivar Herald-Free Press.
Last year’s job fair resulted in several connections and hires according to attending businesses, the release stated.
“The fair is the perfect opportunity to connect with potential employees, conduct interviews and promote your business,” Tony Berry, chamber board member and job fair chairperson, said in the release. “Space is limited, so we encourage reserving your booth now.”
Deadline to reserve a space is Thursday, March 18.
There are a limited number of booths available for employers and registration is required, per the release. There is a $250 booth fee for employers, however, the fee is waived for members of the Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce.
“The chamber is contacted frequently about job opportunities in the Bolivar Area – by both job seekers and employers,” chamber president Jennifer Fields said in the release. “This event is a great opportunity for employers to connect with potential employees, conduct interviews and promote their business, as well as for job-seekers to visit a ‘one-stop-shop’ for career opportunities in the Bolivar area.”
The event is free for job seekers.
For more information or to registerfor a booth, contact the chamber at 326-4118, info@bolivarchamber.com or online at bolivarchamber.com.
