Community Connections meeting set for Thursday
Area agencies, volunteers, businesses, churches, schools, not-for-profits and community providers are invited to share ideas, updates and review community needs at the Polk County Community Connections meeting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, at Bolivar First Christian Church, 407 W. Broadway, Bolivar. The meeting will be in the fellowship hall, with entrance on the east side of the church. Breakfast will not be provided, but attendees are welcomed to bring their own. The meeting is open to the public. All are invited.
“We are in a new year and it’s time to come together, assess where we are in addressing community needs and see how we can focus and partner to meet these needs of our county,” board president Micah Titterington said in a news release. “We will wear our masks and socially distance, but we are ready to regroup for the new year and work together to help our area. Polk County Community Connections is a constant ‘behind-the-scenes’ support in our county, with representation from agencies, organizations, churches, schools, businesses and community members, in general. This is a meeting you can safely attend and catch up on what all are doing to support our county at this time. Please come Thursday.”
The Community Connections meeting lasts 60 to 90 minutes, but those attending may leave as needed in order to get to work or school. Those attending are encouraged to bring materials and information about their businesses, schools, organizations, agencies or churches to share with others.
Online beef cattle conference planned
The University of Missouri Extension, the Missouri Small Business Development Center for Agriculture, Food and Forestry and the NRCS+MU Grasslands Project will hold a free online workshop to educate current or beginning stocker cattle operators on management strategies for optimum profitability of their operation.
“A properly managed stocker cattle operation can be a very profitable cattle enterprise,” MU Extension Regional Livestock Field Specialist Patrick Davis said in a news release.
The online Southwest Missouri MU Extension Beef Cattle Conference will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Feb. 16 and 18.
Topics will include stocker cattle nutritional and health management, a low-input heifer development system that produces profitable open feeder heifers and business management, COVID-19 considerations and economics of a stocker operation.
The workshop will be held online via Zoom. A link to the session will be emailed to those who register online by Monday, Feb. 15, at extension.missouri.edu/events/online-southwest-missouri-mu-extension-beef-cattle-conference.
CRP signups now open
Agricultural producers and private landowners interested in the Conservation Reserve Program, or CRP, can nwo sign up for the program
The program is administered by USDA’s Farm Service Agency and provides annual rental payments for land devoted to conservation purposes.
According to a USDA news release, through CRP, farmers and ranchers establish long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees, to control soil erosion, improve water quality and enhance wildlife habitat on cropland.
New cropland offered in the program must have been planted for four out of six crop years from 2012 to 2017.
Additionally, producers with land already enrolled but expiring on Sept. 30 can re-enroll this year. Accepted offers will begin in October.
Stephens Pharmacy provides medicine disposal
Stephens Pharmacy has partnered with Sharps Compliance Inc. to combat prescription drug misuse by providing solutions to safely dispose of opioid painkillers and other unused medications.
The MedSafe drug collection and disposal receptacle is in the Stephens Pharmacy lobby for the safe and anonymous disposal of unused or expired medicines and controlled substances.
Stephens Pharmacy is owned and operated by Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation and is at 1100 S. Springfield Ave., Bolivar. It is open 8:30 a.m.–6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8:30 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday.
“We receive many calls from customers asking how they can safely dispose of unused or expired medications,” Mariah Hollabough, PharmD, system pharmacy director at Citizens Memorial Hospital and CMH Foundation, said in a news release. “We are happy to offer this new service to the community and to provide a safe way to dispose of medications to keep them out of the wrong hands or entering our water supply.”
Accepted medications that can be placed into the MedSafe are prescription controlled and noncontrolled drugs, over-the-counter medications and liquid medication bottles less than 4 oz. in a zip-lock bag.
Medications not accepted are illegal drugs, needles/syringes or sharp containers, medical devices or batteries, aerosol cans, inhalers, chemicals, Mercury-containing devices, radiopharmaceuticals and liquid antineoplastic agents, such as chemotherapy drugs and cytotoxic drugs.
The receptacle was securely installed Jan. 15 and can only be accessed and emptied by two pharmacy employees as required by DEA guidelines.
For more information, call Stephens Pharmacy at 326-2416.
LimeBank donates to Care to Learn
LimeBank worked the Light the Park booth in conjunction with Care to Learn on Dec. 21. The night’s donations were $418.
LimeBank matched the donations and presented Care to Learn a check for $836.
2 join SBU Spring 2021 faculty
Rebecca Rankin and Jason Young have joined the faculty at Southwest Baptist University for the Spring 2021 semester, the university recently announced.
According to a university news release, Rankin is an assistant professor of theatre on the Bolivar campus. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in theater studies and history from Hastings College and her Master of Fine Arts in costume design from Western Illinois University.
Young is an instructor of radiography and the associate of science in radiography program coordinator on the Springfield campus. He earned his Bachelor of Science in human services from Evangel University and a radiography certificate from Cox School of Diagnostic Imaging.
The spring semester started in January.
Forage conference is Feb. 23-24
The 37th annual Southwest Missouri Spring Forage Conference is Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 23-24.
The conference will be virtual.
Pre-registration is required by Feb. 16.
Sessions will run from 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. each day. Conference log-in begins at 7:30 a.m. Registered participants can enter or exit the conference as they want. After the conference, recorded sessions will be available to participants until March 24.
Locations for optional watch parties will be listed on the conference’s website.
This year’s keynote speaker is Peter Ballerstedt, a forage ambassador for Barenburg USA.
Ballerstedt’s topic is “Red Meat and Our Health: Separating Scientific Fact from Politics, Emotion, and Misinformation.”
Along with the keynote, 13 other 45-minute sessions will be held throughout the two-day event.
USDA announces quality loss assistance programs
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency recently opened signups for the Quality Loss Adjustment program, which provides assistance to producers who suffered eligible crop quality losses due to natural disasters occurring in 2018 and 2019.
The deadline to apply for QLA is Friday, March 5.
Eligible crops and exceptions are listed online at farmers.gov/quality-loss or by visiting the Bolivar USDA Service Center.
Black named Wellness Adviser of the Year
Cameron Black with Ollis/Akers/Arney Insurance and Business Advisors was recently recognized by Employee Benefit Adviser as the nationwide 2020 Wellness Adviser of the Year, according to an Ollis/Akers/Arney news release.
The honor recognizes individuals who “best serve, inspire and go above and beyond for their clients and peers,” the release stated.
“Each client has a unique set of goals and with that a unique set of obstacles to overcome,” Black said in the release. “I take pleasure in being part of their problem-solving process and enjoy the challenge of strategizing with my clients. I have never put a huge amount of stock into honors. That being said, it’s hard to not feel some pride when you are awarded a national achievement award.”
Black joined Ollis/Akers/Arney as an employee/owner in 2009. He graduated from Drury University in 2001 with a degree in Exercise and Sports Science.
Ollis/Akers/Arney Insurance & Business Advisors has offices in Springfield, Branson and Bolivar and serves a four-state region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.