Scholarship applications, checks available
Bolivar High School graduates who received the Robinson or Schooley Scholarships for the 2020-21 school year may pick up renewal applications for the 2021-22 school year in the high school office.
The deadline to reapply is Friday, March 12.
In addition, Schooley Scholarship recipients may pick up their spring semester checks by providing proof of enrollment in an accredited college with copies of their schedules for the current semester.
Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 326-5228 for more information.
CMH to host virtual Galentine’s Night
Citizens Memorial Hospital will host the second annual Galentine’s Night online in February.
“Galentine’s Night is dedicated to improving the health and wellness in women and taking time for self-care,” Wren Hall, director of community relations, said in a news release. “Most women tend to focus on everyone else first and have a hard time making themselves a priority, especially over these last several months.”
While last year’s evening hosted hundreds of women who enjoyed CMH booths, cooking demonstrations, drinks, appetizers and door prizes in-person at the hospital, the 2021 event will arrive in a box with links to attend online.
“Our event in February was a huge success,” Hall said. “We want women to start 2021 by putting themselves at the top of the to-do list. When ladies register for the event, they’ll receive a CMH Galentine’s Night box in the mail complete with instructions, goodies and recipes for a safe-at-home event.”
Hall said the box will include a link to visit CMH booths virtually, where participants can receive more goodies and be registered for prizes.
“We can’t wait to gather for events again, but in the meantime we’re excited to connect with area women in this fun and unique way,” Hall said.
For more information and to register, go to https://bit.ly/35dJq8v or call the CMH Information Center at 328-6010 or 888-328-6010. Registration is limited.
R-1 to hold sub training
Bolivar R-1 Schools will hold training for substitute teachers from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 25, at the central office, 524 W. Madison St.
Applications are also available at the office. Interested applicants must have 60 hours of college credit and attend training.
Extension election runs through Jan. 16
It is once again time to fill empty seats on the University of Missouri Polk County Extension Council.
According to an Extension news release, the elected and appointed members of the Extension Council guide and direct Extension programs in Polk County. Members serve a two-year term.
The annual election for 2021 began Monday, Jan. 11, and will end at midnight Saturday, Jan. 16, according to Whitney Watson, Extension Council Chair.
The release said four people will be elected in District 1, which includes the townships of Campbell, Cliquot, Flemington, Greene, Jefferson, Johnson, Madison, McKinley, Benton and North Marion. The nominees are Tom Johnson, Jeff Shelenhamer, Don VanBlack and Katie Williams.
Additionally, four people will be elected in District 2, which includes the townships of Jackson, Looney, Mooney, South Marion, Union and Wishart. The nominees are Debra Agee, Alizabeth Alexander, Shelly Francka, Craig Huff, Amanda Jones, Heather Mustain, LaNelda Presley and Raymond Winfrey.
Votes may be cast in-person, paper ballot or online at extension.missouri.edu/counties/polk/county-council/county-council-election. Biographies of each candidate can be found at this site.
Paper ballots may also be cast in person. A ballot box for paper ballots will be available until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at the Polk County Extension Office, 110 E. Jefferson St., Bolivar. Individuals may request a paper ballot be mailed to them by calling 326-4916. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All paper ballots must be postmarked no later than midnight Jan. 16. Council elections are held in accordance with state law (Chapter 262.550-262.620 RSMo. 1969).
For more information about the Polk County Extension Council election, contact Watson or Velynda Cameron, University of Missouri county engagement specialist, at cameronv@missouri.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.