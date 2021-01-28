Book signing at Arts Sync
Art Sync Gallery in Bolivar will hold a book signing for Deby Gilley of Aldrich, author of “The ABC's of Folklore and Slang,” from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.
The gallery is on the east side of the Bolivar square.
Gilley earned her BA in art from McPherson College, in McPherson, Kansas, and a MS in education from Southwest Baptist University. She taught art at Norwood, Mountain Grove and Willow Springs, and retired from the profession in 2006. She also taught art as an adjunct instructor at SBU’s Mountain View and Bolivar campuses.
Elks Lodge to host band
The Bolivar Elks Lodge will host the band Rust-T-Relix from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.
The lodge is at 1999 W. Broadway.
According to a flyer, the band plays old country and rock and roll. There is no cover charge.
Saturday’s dinner will be served from 6 to 8 p.m. and includes barbecue pork steak, baked potato, vegetable, salad bar and a roll. Cost is $10.
DRFD membership payments due
Dunnegan Rural Fire Department annual memberships are due, the department recently announced in a press release. Those who live within the district’s geographical area or wish to be a member, may send payment to P.O. Box 3, Fair Play MO 65649, or bring it to the department’s annual meeting.
The meeting was originally posted to the department’s Facebook page as being scheduled for Friday, Feb. 12, as previously reported by the BH-FP. According to Ty Bewley with the department, the meeting is Friday, Feb. 5.
The posting has now been updated to schedule the meeting for 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5.
Find more information at the department’s Facebook page. Visit the page also to view a district map and find more information on memberships.
Flora Farms opens
Polk County cannabis cultivator and dispensary operator Flora Farms recently announced the opening of its second dispensary, located in Humansville.
According to a Flora Farms news release, Humansville is one of three dispensaries to open under the Flora Farms brand. Its Springfield dispensary will open in February.
The Humansville location at 68 E. 300th Road began operations Saturday, Jan. 23.
Staff at the dispensary will open with pre-roll joints in four different strains from partner CLOVR Cannabis, with other infused products to roll out in the following weeks.
Supplies will be limited. For more information, visit florafarmsmo.com.
