Extension election to run Jan. 11-16
It is once again time to fill empty seats on the University of Missouri Polk County Extension Council.
According to an Extension news release, the elected and appointed members of the Extension Council guide and direct Extension programs in Polk County. Members serve a two-year term.
The annual election for 2021 will begin Monday, Jan. 11, and end at midnight Saturday, Jan. 16, according to Whitney Watson, Extension Council Chair.
The release said four people will be elected in District 1, which includes the townships of Campbell, Cliquot, Flemington, Greene, Jefferson, Johnson, Madison, McKinley, Benton and North Marion. The nominees are Tom Johnson, Jeff Shelenhamer, Don VanBlack and Katie Williams.
Additionally, four people will be elected in District 2, which includes the townships of Jackson, Looney, Mooney, South Marion, Union and Wishart. The nominees are Debra Agee, Alizabeth Alexander, Shelly Francka, Craig Huff, Amanda Jones, Heather Mustain, LaNelda Presley and Raymond Winfrey.
Votes may be cast in-person, paper ballot or online at extension.missouri.edu/counties/polk/county-council/county-council-election. Biographies of each candidate will be found at this site when voting goes live Jan. 11. Paper ballots may also be cast in person. A ballot box for paper ballots will be available until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, at the Polk County Extension Office, 110 E. Jefferson St., Bolivar. Individuals may request a paper ballot be mailed to them by calling 326-4916. Office hours are 7:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
All paper ballots must be postmarked no later than midnight Jan. 16. Council elections are held in accordance with state law (Chapter 262.550-262.620 RSMo. 1969).
For more information about the Polk County Extension Council election, contact Watson or Velynda Cameron, University of Missouri county engagement specialist, at cameronv@missouri.edu.
Missouri extends P-SNAP benefits through January 2021
Missouri received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture, Food, and Nutrition Service, to provide P-SNAP or Pandemic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program benefits for the month of January.
Under P-SNAP, households that qualify for a SNAP or Food Stamp benefits automatically get the maximum SNAP benefit amount for their household’s size. In November, the average monthly SNAP benefit per person was $183.27, that amount in 2019 was $122.10.
“It is good to have P-SNAP available for Missouri SNAP households to spend on nutritious food to get off to a healthy start in the new year,” said Jennifer Tidball, Acting Director of the Department of Social Services. “I also want to remind Missourians that they can now use their EBT card to purchase groceries online to help them remain safe during COVID-19 and during winter weather.”
The Family Support Division reminds Missourians that SNAP recertification interviews are now suspended through June 2021. That means starting with recertifications due in December, SNAP households only have to submit the completed recertification form and any requested documents to continue SNAP benefits and do not need to call FSD. Only new SNAP applicants are required to do an interview.
In addition, if a Missouri household now has an income above the maximum limit, or if an able-bodied adult without a dependent has any change in their circumstance, it is very important to report that information to the Family Support Division.
The Missouri Services Navigator has information on over 2,800 programs and services available in the state. Missourians in need of information on Food Stamp, Medicaid, Child Care Subsidy, LIHEAP, or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families benefit programs can visit dss.mo.gov. Missourians can also apply for those services 24/7 online by visiting MyDSS.mo.gov, or sending completed applications and verification documents by email to FSD.Documents@dss.mo.gov, or by fax to 573-526-9400.
Missourians who have questions not specific to an individual’s case can use the DSS Virtual Assistant to get immediate answers to basic questions 24 hours a day. Phone assistance is also available, call 855-FSD-INFO or 855-373-4636.
The Department of Social Services is committed to the “Show Me Strong" Recovery Plan and serving the needs of Missouri citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic. SkillUp and Missouri Work Assistance are free programs available to all Food Stamp/SNAP and TA recipients that help low-income Missourians with career planning, overcoming challenges to work, as well as getting and keeping a job. Information regarding the department’s response to the pandemic is available online at dss.mo.gov/covid-19.
OZBOR donates to PCHOH
The Ozarks Board of REALTORS® recently made a donation to six area charities, including Bolivar-based Polk County House of Hope.
According to a news release from PCHOH, the money collected from OZBOR’s annual Charity Home and Garden show is generally distributed to area charities, and although the event wasn’t held this year, funds were still donated by the organization.
“We are happy and proud that we are able to do this each year,” OZBOR said in the release.
