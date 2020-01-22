Emergency Department RN receives award
Nikki Church, a registered nurse with the Emergency Department at Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar, was named the CMH DAISY Award winner for December 2019.
According to a CMH news release, Church received the award Monday, Dec. 30.
The release said Church is from Lebanon and has worked in the ER at CMH for eight months. She received her LPN in 2008 from Waynesville School of Practical Nursing, Waynesville, and her RN in 2018 from Lincoln University, Jefferson City.
According to Church, the best part about being a nurse is the patient interaction, the release said.
"It is very rewarding knowing you can make a difference in someone's life,” she said per the release.
Church received two nominations for her work in the ER, the release said.
"She is an excellent nurse that always looks out for her patients, staff and physicians," one person wrote in her nomination, the release said. "Her attention to detail directly resulted in this patient's medical care, saving his life."
Church is also “well respected by her co-workers and supervisor,” the release added.
"Nikki has cared for several critically ill patients. This is pretty normal for an ER nurse, but Nikki's cases have been different,” Steffanie Haertling, RN, ER director, said in the release. "... Nikki has gone above and beyond to advocate for her patients. She is an amazing team player and is always willing to lend an extra hand. Her patients love her, and they frequently recognize her."
Church says the teamwork at CMH is the best.
"My co-workers are my family. Even when it gets crazy, everyone works together and we are family."
DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. According to the release, the award was established by the DAISY Foundation in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, who died at 33 of idiopathic thrombocytopenia purpura, an auto-immune disease, as a way to say thank you to nurses everywhere.
CMH implemented the awards in January 2019. The release said each month a CMH or Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation nurse will be presented with this recognition.
To submit a CMH DAISY Award nomination, visit bit.ly/2vwPyGw.
• • •
Polk Countians confirmed to state commissions
Two Polk Countians — Kermit Hargis and James Ludden – were recently confirmed by the Missouri Senate as members of state commissions.
According to a news release from the Office of Sen. Sandy Crawford, Hargis will serve on the Missouri Emergency Response Commission.
Ludden, the release said, will be a member of the Missouri Fire Safety Education/Advisory Commission.
