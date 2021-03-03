Community Connections to meet Thursday
Area agencies, volunteers, businesses, churches, schools, not-for-profits and community providers are invited to share ideas, updates and review community needs at the Polk County Community Connections meeting at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, March 4, at the Bolivar First Christian Church, 407 W. Broadway, Bolivar. The meeting will be in the fellowship hall, with entrance on the east side of the church. Breakfast will not be provided, but attendees are welcomed to bring their own.
“Community Connections serves to partner those who need help with those who can help,” board president Micah Titterington said in a news release. “In order to do this as effectively as we can, we first need to identify who in our county provides what services.”
Titterington says Community Connections has six pillars of health it focuses on to help improve the overall health of county families – physical, mental, social, spiritual, economic and educational.
“At Thursday’s meeting, we’ll start to identify what needs and services exist in each of these categories,” he said. “For example, under the heading of economic health we may list existing groups that work with job training, employment and business development. In the area of physical health, it would be natural for medical and dental services to be listed. We just want to spend time looking at each area to get the most complete list of needs and services.”
According to Titterington, this is part of the group’s ongoing effort to compile a single resource directory of community services available for organizations and the general public when looking for help or ways to help.
“Polk County has a strong group of agencies, churches, programs, organizations and volunteers but we don’t always know who is doing what,” says Titterington. “We want to avoid a duplication of services by collaborating and supporting each other as we serve together to meet needs in our community. The next several meetings will hopefully move us intentionally in that direction of better collaboration.”
The Community Connections meeting lasts 60 to 90 minutes, but those attending may leave as needed in order to get to work or school. Those attending are encouraged to bring materials and information about their business, school, organization, agency or church to share with others.
Community Connections is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization supported by a coalition of volunteers, churches, businesses, agencies, educators and health care providers from throughout Polk County. Community Connections partners with these coalition members to help improve the overall mental, physical, spiritual, social, educational and economic health of Polk County families.
For more information, contact Community Connections at Community Connections – Polk County on Facebook or at onnectpolkcounty.org.
Extension swears in new officers
While Polk County’s Extension was unable to hold its annual banquet due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organization still recently swore in new council members and recognized members.
According to a news release, newly elected council members Tom Johnson (via Zoom), Shannon Hancock, LaNelda Presley, Craig Huff, Katie Williams, Debra Agee, Jerry Hamby, Don VanBlack and Amanda Jones took the oath of office from Bobbi Lear, Polk County clerk. Jeff Shelenhamer was unable to attend the meeting.
Jeannie Brown and Katie Williams were recognized as 2020 Leaders Honor Roll recipients. The Leaders Honor Roll program is intended to honor outstanding community leaders and volunteers who have excelled in supporting, educating and advancing MU Extension or 4-H in their communities and counties, per the release.
Four retiring council members were recognized with years of service certificates. They are Jeannie Brown, Rachel Lightfoot, Karen Stillings and Summer Orbin.
Sullivan Bank announces promotions
Sullivan Bank’s board of directors recently announced the promotions of Jeff Brown, Dan Stamer and Mallory Farrell to senior vice president.
In a news release, Mike Hoffman, president and CEO of Sullivan Bank, stated that, “While these officers have been operating at a senior level it is time to recognize them for their continued support. With a strong dedicated staff, we are able to strengthen our management team. Our continued commitment and responsibility are not only to our current customers, but to the future success and growth of Sullivan Bank. We are proud to announce these promotions.”
Jeff Brown, executive regional manager, oversees Sullivan Bank’s southwest branches and has been with the bank since December 2012. Brown is responsible for the Sunrise Beach, Pleasant Hope and Springfield locations.
Dan Stamer, chief information officer, has been in charge of the information technology functions of the bank since May 2006. Stamer’s department supports not only the day-to-day IT for the bank but also IT security.
Mallory Farrell, chief operations officer, has been with the bank since 2007 and is responsible for several of the bank’s operation departments, including bookkeeping, teller area, marketing and financial services.
“We are also proud to announce that our Sunrise Beach Operation Manager, Cheri Knight, has been promoted to assistant vice president and branch manager of that location,” Hoffman said in the release. “Knight has been with the Sullivan Bank since 2013. She is an asset, not only to our bank, but to the lake community.”
