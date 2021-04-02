Easter sunrise service planned
The Historic Bolivar Speedway will host an Easter sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. Sunday, April 4.
The event is sponsored by several Polk County churches and will be an outdoor event, weather permitting.
A stage will be set up on the track, with open seating in the stands. Masks and social distancing by family groups will be encouraged.
For those who prefer to drive in, tiered parking will be available. The service will also be broadcast on 87.9 FM.
In case of rain, the service will be drive-in only and broadcast from the sound booth.
The speedway is at 4829 S. 133rd Road, Bolivar.
CMH to host virtual baby fair
Citizens Memorial Hospital will host its annual free baby fair for expectant mothers virtually April 1-24.
“Since we still have safety precautions in place at the hospital and The Birth Place, we are inviting expectant mothers to participate in our annual Baby Fair online this year,” Wren Hall, director of community relations at CMH, said in a news release.
Mothers registering for this virtual event will receive a CMH Baby Fair box in the mail complete with instructions and goodies for a safe-at-home event. Information and a link will be included to visit CMH and community booths virtually. Participants will be registered for great door prizes.
“The box is an opportunity for women to learn more about The Birth Place, CMH healthcare services and providers including OB/GYN, family medicine and pediatricians, as well as community resources for parents,” Hall added.
For more information and to register, go to conta.cc/2OOylVI or call 328-6318. Supplies are limited.
Community Connections to meet Thursday
Area agencies, volunteers, businesses, churches, schools, not-for-profits and community providers are invited to share ideas, updates and review community needs at the Polk County Community Connections meeting, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, April 1, at the Bolivar First Christian Church, 407 W. Broadway, Bolivar. The meeting will be in the fellowship hall, with entrance on the east side of the church. Breakfast will not be provided, but attendees are welcomed to bring their own.
“Community Connections serves to partner those who need help with those who can help,” board president Micah Titterington said in a news release. “In order to do this as effectively as we can, we first need to identify who in our county provides what services.”
Titterington said Community Connections has six pillars of health it focuses on to help improve the overall health of county families – physical, mental, social, spiritual, economic and education.
“At Thursday’s meeting, we’ll collaborate to identify available services in the areas of education, economic and social health,” Titterington added. “For example, under the heading of economic health, we may list existing groups that work with job training, employment and business development. We’ll review identified needs and those already working to meet those needs.”
According to Titterington, this is part of the group’s ongoing effort to compile a single resource directory of community services available for organizations and the general public when looking for help or ways to help.
“Polk County has a strong group of agencies, churches, programs, organizations and volunteers but we don’t always know who is doing what,” he said. “We want to avoid a duplication of services by collaborating and supporting each other as we serve together to meet needs in our community. The next several meetings will hopefully move us intentionally in that direction of better collaboration.”
The Community Connections meeting lasts 60 to 90 minutes, but those attending may leave as needed in order to get to work or school. Those attending are encouraged to bring materials and information about their business, school, organization, agency or church to share with others.
Community Connections is a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization supported by a coalition of volunteers, churches, businesses, agencies, educators and health care providers from throughout Polk County. Community Connections partners with these coalition members to help improve the overall mental, physical, spiritual, social, educational and economic health of Polk County families.
For more information, contact Community Connections at Community Connections – Polk County on Facebook or at connectpolkcounty.org.
