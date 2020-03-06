Businesses prepare to hire during March 5 job fair
Employees and employers will have the opportunity to connect from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the third annual free Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce Job Fair at the Roy Blunt YMCA of Bolivar, 1710 W. Broadway.
The event is sponsored by the chamber, the YMCA, the Bolivar Herald-Free Press and Citizens Memorial Hospital.
In addition to local employers seeking employees and prospective job hunters connecting with potential employers, the Missouri Mobile Career Center will be on site throughout the event, as well as representatives from Southwest Baptist University to review resumes.
Last year’s job fair resulted in several connections and hires, according to attending businesses.
“This year’s job fair employers are looking to hire for healthcare, retail, residential treatment and more,” chamber president Bobbie McKnight said via a news release. “Job seekers should utilize resources inside the Missouri Job Center Mobile Unit in the parking lot either before or after attending the fair. This is a great ‘one-stop-shop’ for career opportunities in the Bolivar area.”
The event is free for job seekers.
Attending businesses include Ollis/Akers/Arney, Central Care Cancer Center, Woods Supermarket, Rohrbach Services for Families, David's Heating and Cooling, Good Samaritan Boys Ranch, Bobbie McKnight, Mary Kay Independent Beauty Consultant, Polk County House of Hope, Homecourt Advantage, Missouri Job Center, Citizens Memorial Hospital, Bolivar Memorial Chapter #66 DAV, Healthmarkets, Best Western Plus Bolivar and several more.
For more information or to registerfor a booth, contact the chamber at 326-4118, info@bolivarchamber.com or online at bolivarchamber.com.
Library releases annual report
The Polk County Library has released its 2019 Annual Report, which includes “the major improvements and achievements the library has made in the past year,” according to a news release.
“The Annual Report outlines financial highlights, patron attendance and other major projects at the Polk County Library,” the release said.
According to the report, “175,056 total items were checked out in 2019.” During the year, the library had 9,906 patrons attend library programs, 20,146 people use computers and 96,784 total visitors, the release added.
The release also noted the Polk County Library was awarded LSTA Grants in 2019 to fund its Summer Reading Program and to supply new computers for the Humansville branch.
“From new furniture at the Bolivar library to a complete remodel at the Fair Play library, the Annual Report lists all of the major financial highlights at the library that have improved the functionality, atmosphere and overall success of the library,” the release added.
The report also offers a look ahead at upcoming services and projects for 2020.
The release noted one online service the library will soon offer — Hoopla, a media service that will allow patrons to check out free movies, music, audiobooks, ebooks, comics and TV shows on their mobile devices.
To view the report, visit the library for a copy or go online to polkcolibrary.org.
CMH offers robotic-arm assisted knee app
Citizens Memorial Hospital is the first hospital in southwest Missouri to offer Stryker’s robotic-arm assisted total knee application for use with its Mako System, according to a news release from the organization.
Board certified orthopedic surgeons Jonathan Gray, D.O., and Troy Morrison, D.O., with CMH Orthopedic & Spine Center in Bolivar will use the robotic technology, the release said.
“This latest advancement in joint replacement surgery transforms the way total knee replacements are performed through innovation, precision and increased accuracy,” the release stated. “The highly advanced robotic technology enables patients to recover faster and more effectively.”
“Mako is changing the way joint replacement surgeries are performed by providing each patient with a personalized surgical experience based on their specific diagnosis and anatomy,” Gray said via the release. “Using a virtual 3D model, the Mako System allows us to create each patient’s surgical plan pre-operatively before entering the operating room. During surgery, the surgeon can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments while guiding the robotic-arm to execute that plan. It’s exciting to be able to offer this transformative technology.”
The Mako Total Knee application is “a knee replacement treatment option designed to relieve the pain caused by joint degeneration due to osteoarthritis,” the release added.
“Through CT-based 3D modeling of bone anatomy, we can use the Mako System to create a personalized surgical plan and identify the implant size, orientation and alignment based on each patient’s unique anatomy,” Morrison said in the release. “The Mako System also enables surgeons to virtually modify the surgical plan intra-operatively and assists the surgeon in executing bone resections.”
Total knee replacements in the U.S. are expected to increase 189% by 2030, yet studies have shown that approximately 30% of patients are dissatisfied after conventional surgery, the release said.
“Mako Total Knee combines Stryker’s advanced robotic technology with its clinically proven GetAroundKnee (Triathlon Total Knee System), which has enabled surgeons to have a more predictable surgical experience with increased accuracy during laboratory testing,” the release added.
“We are proud to be the first hospital to offer this highly advanced robotic technology in our area,” Gary Fulbright, chief executive officer/executive director of Citizens Memorial Hospital and Citizens Memorial Health Care Foundation, said in the release. “This addition to our orthopedic service line further demonstrates our commitment to provide the community with outstanding healthcare.”
Other orthopedic specialists at CMH Orthopedic & Spine Center include board certified surgeons David Rogers, M.D., and Ron Smith M.D., and physician assistants, Stephanie Aug, PA-C and Jake Condren, PA-C.
More information regarding Mako Total Knee can be found at citizensmemorial.com or facebook.com/CMHOrthoandSpineCenter. To schedule an appointment, call the center at 777-2663.
SBU awards honorary doctorate to Lawson
Mark W. Lawson of St. Louis received an honorary doctorate from Southwest Baptist University during the annual Founders’ Day chapel service Monday, March 2, in Pike Auditorium.
According to a university news release, “SBU awards honorary doctorates to recognize outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to society and to Kingdom work.”
The release said Lawson grew up in Aurora and went on to earn his Bachelor of Music in education from SBU in 1979. He received a Master of Sacred Music from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in 1981.
Lawson served as minister of music at Edmondson Road Baptist Church and Kirkwood Baptist Church in St. Louis before becoming owner and president of MorningStar Music Publishers in St. Louis in 1997. In 2015, he became owner and president of ECS Publishing Group in St. Louis.
