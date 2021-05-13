EDA celebrates national economic development week
The Economic Development Alliance — Bolivar and Polk County, along with the City of Bolivar and the County of Polk, joins cities nationwide to increase awareness of the positive work economic developers do to enhance local economic impact.
According to a news release, the Economic Development Alliance of Bolivar and Polk County is marking National Economic Development Week from May 9-15, to celebrate the contributions of positive economic development and explain the role of the profession in the local community, including stewardship of:
Policies that local, state and national government undertakes to meet broad economic objectives, including inflation control, high employment, and sustainable growth.
Policies and programs to provide services, such as building highways, managing parks, and providing medical access to the disadvantaged.
Policies and programs explicitly directed at improving the business climate through specific efforts, business finance, marketing, neighborhood development, business retention and expansion, technology transfer, real estate development and others.
Engages in the intentional practice of improving a community’s overall economic well-being and quality of life, which includes a broad range of activities to attract, create, and retain jobs and to foster a resilient pro-growth tax base.
Now in its sixth year, National Economic Development Week was created by the International
Economic Development Council, the largest professional membership organization for economic developers, in 2016 to recognize the unique role that economic development has in creating vibrant communities with strong economies.
“Through the development of the Economic Development Alliance, a robust economic development program has been established and operating in the Bolivar area for five years. Keeping in line with the International Economic Development Council goals and objectives as stated above, the EDA strives to help build a better business climate for the Bolivar/Polk County area,” stated EDA executive director Gail Noggle in the release.
Over the span of five years, more than 450 campaigns have been created throughout the U.S. and Canada, creating millions of impressions, hundreds of news stories, blog entries, videos, events and other activities, the release stated. Cities, counties and states recognized the week in past years through official proclamations, local community events and informational campaigns online and through social media.
The U.S. Economic Development Administration has also issued a statement commemorating Economic Development Week in past years, the release stated.
“Watch our Facebook page at @BolivarMOEconomicDevelopmentAlliance for informative posts to learn more about economic development,” Noggle stated.
To learn more about Economic Development Week, visit IEDC online at iedconline.org/edw.
The Economic Development Alliance — Bolivar and Polk County is a public/private partnership between the City of Bolivar, Polk County, the Industrial Development Authority of Bolivar and private investors, the release stated.
DAR to meet May 15
The Matilda Polk Campbell chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will hold its monthly meeting at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at Open Hearts United Methodist Church in Bolivar.
The program will be “Mailing Charlotte May.” Today, children might travel as an unaccompanied minor on the bus or airplane. In years past, they could be "mailed" through the postal system. Come and enjoy this program presented by members Donna Prudhoe and Deborah Shirley.
The National Society Daughters of the American Revolution is a patriotic service organization for women who can trace their lineage to a Revolutionary Patriot, who is someone who provided material benefit to the Revolutionary cause. Daughters are passionate about community service, preserving history, educating children, as well as honoring and supporting those who serve our nation.
All meetings are free and open to the public.
Beekeepers to meet May 13
The Pomme De Terre Beekeepers will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at the University of Missouri Extension Office, 18715 Cedar Street, Hermitage. The program for the meeting will be summer management and nectar flow.
DAV, Amvets to host Flag Day celebration, flag retirement
Bolivar’s Disabled American Veterans chapter and Amvets MO Post 184 are hosting U.S. Flag Day and U.S. Army birthday ceremonies at 1 p.m. Monday, June 14.
According to a news release, individuals and organizations with flags requiring respectful retirement may bring them to Bolivar DAV, 1250 East Wollard Street, east of Bolivar’s Walmart behind Wendy's that day. For large quantities, more than five flags, place packed bags in boxes inside or near the DAV’s protected front entrance.
Individuals interested in observing and learning about honorable flag destruction are welcome to bring flags and attend in person, the release stated.
The day will conclude with a U.S. Army birthday celebration featuring grilled hamburgers, hot dogs and bratwurst with all the fixings, the release stated. Side dishes will include potato salad, macaroni salad and potato chips. Coffee and iced tea will be served, and a variety of canned sodas from the vending machine will be available.
For more information, call the DAV at 326-6747.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.