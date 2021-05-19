Bluegrass and barbecue planned in Buffalo
A bluegrass and barbecue celebration will be from 10:15 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22, at the DAV building, 1100 N. Maple, Buffalo.
Music will be played throughout the event, with lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bands set to perform include Chigger Creek, Flying Buzzards and Wildwood Boys.
Cost is $15 for adults or $25 for an adult couple and includes lunch. Cost for children 10 to 18 is $8.
For more information, call James at 298-5678.
Quilters to meet
Sew ‘N’ Sew Quilt Guild will meet Friday, May 21, at the Bolivar Methodist church fellowship hall east entrance.
Social time is 9:30 a.m., with the program at 10 and the meeting at 11.
The program will be given by Peggy Glor. She will teach how to make an easy-to-put-together phone holder.
For a list of materials needed, call Glor at 224-3217.
Artists plan picnic
Polk County Artist Association and Art Sync Gallery will host a picnic from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 23, at Dunnegan Memorial Park in Bolivar.
Email RSVPs will be sent to all past and present members for a head count. Past and present members may also sign up at Art Sync Gallery on the Bolivar square.
Free vein screening scheduled May 25
Citizens Memorial Hospital Wound and Hyperbaric Center is hosting a free vein screening Tuesday, May 25, 3-6 p.m., at the clinic in the Douglas Medical Center, 1155 W. Parkview St., Bolivar.
Screenings take less than 15 minutes and preregistration is required. Go to bit.ly/VeinScreening2021 to register or call 326-8700.
The complimentary vein screenings are open to anyone who is experiencing symptoms such as aching leg pain, burning, itching or discolored skin on lower legs, leg or ankle swelling or wounds that won’t heal, feeling of heaviness in legs, and visible varicose or spider veins. Participants should plan to wear loose-fitting clothing or bring shorts to change into for the examination.
Board certified surgeon Martin S. Tyson, D.O., FACS, FAPWCA, FAPWHc and physician assistant Bethany Lemmon are experts in vein disorders and complications caused by varicose veins. The vein screenings are performed by a certified ultrasound technician and the medical team will discuss treatment options, which are covered by most insurance plans.
For more information about the free vein screening, call CMH Wound and Hyperbaric Center at 326-8700.
Gentry promoted at Central Bank
Central Bank of the Ozarks has announced the promotion of Carolyn Gentry as assistant vice president/retail sales manager.
According to a news release, Gentry is responsible for overseeing the retail sales, service and operations of Central Bank’s Banking Center network and assisting banking center managers and their teams.
The release said she has over 20 years of banking experience, 15 of those with Central Bank, and most recently was the assistant vice president/training manager.
Gentry is actively involved with many organizations and affiliations, the release noted. Those groups include United Way, Central Bank’s volunteer committees and financial literary training for Harmony House.
In the Bin Dumpster opens
In the Bin Dumpster, providing roll-off dumpster rental, is now open in Bolivar.
Owned by Erron and Delores Sharp, the business provides service to Bolivar and surrounding areas. “From contractors and construction companies to do-it-yourselfers, we can provide onsite dumpsters for efficient and affordable job site use,” Delores Sharp said in a news release. “We provide delivery and pickup of all dumpsters.”
Rental pricing is available by the day. The 12-yard dumpsters may be reserved online at inthebindumpster.com or by calling 399-4926. In the Bin Dumpster also can be found on Facebook.
Calvary to host VBS
Calvary Missionary Baptist Church will host Family Bible Week during June 7-11, with classes and activities for the entire family.
The theme this year is “The Miracles of Jesus.”
Events will be from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each evening at the church, 123 N. Canton Ave., Bolivar.
For more information, call 399-4827 or 327-2777.
