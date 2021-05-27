Community day set for June
KLIFE, Polk County Cares and Community Connections are hosting an upcoming Polk County Hope Fair and Community Play Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at Cribbs Family Youth Park, 410 W. Madison, Bolivar.
The event will feature kids games, food, KLIFE activities, special performances and live music by Floodwater. People can connect with the Bolivar City Fire and Bolivar Police departments, as well as churches, businesses and clubs, during the event.
The play day is free and open to all ages. However, participants can support local food pantries and the Polk County Humane Society by bringing and donating dry or canned goods or bags of dog or cat food.
For more information, contact the Polk County Health Center at 326-7250.
SBU establishes community concert series, scholarship endowments
Southwest Baptist University is establishing a concert series endowment and music scholarship endowment with the proceeds of an estate gift from the Blanche Wallen Trust. The University’s Board of Trustees voted to establish the endowments during its regular meeting Tuesday, April 20, according to a university news release.
The Blanche Wallen Community Concert Series Endowment will help fund the Community Concert Series that SBU started in 2018, the release stated. The Concert Series “was started to fill a cultural void in the Bolivar community left by the dissolution of Bolivar Live on Stage,” the release noted. Through the series, SBU can bring national and international guest performers to the SBU and Bolivar communities.
“We are so thankful for Blanche Wallen and the generosity she has shown to our award-winning music program at Southwest Baptist University,” Interim President Brad Johnson said in the release. “Blanche lived in Neosho, Mo., and was actively involved in a lifetime of ministry through her church. The provision she made in her estate will bless students, faculty and staff, as well as the Bolivar community, throughout the years to come.”
The Blanche Wallen Scholarship for Musical Excellence endowment will provide about $10,000 in scholarships annually.
In other business, the release noted, the board:
Approved future board meeting dates of Oct. 18-19, 2021; April 11-12, 2022; and Oct. 17-18, 2022.
Adopted a preliminary 2021-22 budget of $60.8 million. The final budget will be passed during the October 2021 trustees’ meeting and will be based on a thorough review of the current data related to fall enrollment.
Approved the continuation of post-retirement benefits. The board must vote on this annually.
Voted to establish a third-party fraud hotline for the university, per the recommendation of the university’s independent accounting firm, BKD.
Voted to renew a current line of credit with Mid-Missouri Bank. The line of credit is used for cash management purposes during certain parts of the fiscal year when cash flow is constrained.
Approved use of Future Fund Endowment earnings for faculty computer purchases.
Voted to induct Dr. Wayne and Mrs. Diana Hutchins into the SBU Philanthropy Hall of Fame.
In his opening remarks to the board of trustees, Johnson spoke about the Great Commission initiative, “SBU Global.” This initiative is coordinating and expanding the university’s work with the Center for Global Connections, the Intercultural Studies program, study abroad, and “an imperative to meet the needs of international students when they arrive on campus,” the release added.
“The Great Commission talks about us going into all the world to share the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Johnson said. “SBU goes into all the world better than any university I know. Between 300 and 400 students every year are sent out on mission. If you look across Southern Baptist institutions across the nation, you will be hard pressed to find any institution that does more or does it better.
“What an honor to be a part of such a great university, and we should pause to celebrate this wonderful place and the people who have invested their lives here to accomplish our mission. And as we go into all the world, the world is also coming to us through our international students.”
Assessor’s office to mail impact notices
The Polk County Assessor’s Office has announced impact notices will be mailed out on May 28.
The notice will be delivered in post card form and is to notify the property owner of any increases in value to their property for the coming tax year.
The Assessor’s Office only sets a value to the property, office said via a news release. It does not raise or lower taxes. That action is through levies from the entities.
Individuals with questions or concerns about their increases may contact the office at 326-4346 or stop in between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Room 9 on the second floor of the Polk County Courthouse.
PSC set hearing in Bolivar/Liberty case
The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold formal evidentiary hearings Aug. 12-13 in a case filed by Liberty Utilities (Missouri Water) LLC d/b/a Liberty Utilities (Liberty) which seeks commission authority and certificates of convenience and necessity to install, own, acquire, operate and maintain water and sewer systems in Bolivar.
These water and sewer systems are currently owned and/or operated by the City of Bolivar.
The Aug. 12-13 hearings will be in Room 310 of the Governor Office Building, 200 Madison St., Jefferson City.
This building meets the accessibility standards required by the Americans with Disabilities Act. For additional accommodations, call the Public Service Commission’s Hotline at 1-800-392-4211 (voice) or Relay Missouri at 711 before the hearings.
