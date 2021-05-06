Blood drive planned Thursday
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks will host a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 6, at Southern Hills Baptist Church’s fellowship hall, 1220 S. Springfield Ave., Bolivar.
CBCO, the sole supplier of blood and plasma to patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, reports less than optimal levels of all blood types, according to a news release. While COVID-19 vaccinations are in progress, the turnout at many area blood drives is still being negatively affected. On the other hand, the release said, blood transfusions in area hospitals are taking place at levels not seen in several years.
“Blood drives around the CBCO service region serve a vital function in preserving the good health of our community,” the release added.
CBCO donors provide all the blood for patients at Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar, as well as dozens of others across the Ozarks, the release noted.
People are being asked to donate in memory of community member Julie Spiegel. Successful donors will receive a navy-blue T-shirt that tells others how proud you are to be a “locally sourced” lifesaver.
Appointments are strongly encouraged for this blood drive but are not necessary. Make an appointment to give at cbco.org/donate-blood/. Masks are required at this blood drive. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you.
Swap meet set for Saturday
The second annual County Line Cruisers Swap Meet will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the burnout across from Dollar General on Hwy. 32 in Fair Play.
All items will be accepted. Cost is $20 per spot.
For more information, call Greg at 422-3208 or Tony at 955-0133.
