Chicken and noodles event set
Zion Lutheran Church Ladies Guild will hold its annual chicken and noodles fundraiser this week.
The group will take preorders for the traditional meal, which can then be picked up on Saturday, Nov. 7, or participants can come the day of the event to buy meals. To preorder, call Sonya at 326-5506 or Donna at 225-8308 from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesdays to Fridays or beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7.
Those interested may also visit facebook.com/Zionlutheranbolivar and post a comment with an order or send the group a message.
Carry-out orders can be picked up from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, or participants may just stop by to buy meals during this time.
Cost is $7.50 for adults and $3.50 for children 10 and under. The meal includes homemade chicken and noodles, cabbage salad, a crescent roll and dessert. Also available for purchase are 1-pound bags of noodles for $3, one-dozen crescent rolls for $3 and 32-ounces of chicken and noodles for $8.
The group will also be drawing for a traditional hand-stitched quilt. Tickets can be purchased at order pickup for $1 each or six for $5.
Additional smaller quilts, handmade but machine-quilted, are also for sale for $40 to $50.
Proceeds will benefit local Bolivar organizations, such as Alpha House, Shop with a Cop, Care to Learn, House of Hope and Community Outreach Ministries.
The church is at 600 E. Aldrich Road in Bolivar. Cash and credit will be accepted.
Republican women to meet
The Polk County Republican Women's Club will meet at noon Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Brenda's Cafe in Bolivar.
The program will be on presidential history, final plans for the Nov. 7 district meeting the group is hosting will be made. All interested ladies are welcome to attend. As usual, attendees are asked to call orders in to Brenda's prior to the meeting to assist them with serving.
