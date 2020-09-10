Moreland celebrates retirement
Bob Moreland was honored during a drive-thru retirement ceremony at Commerce Bank in Bolivar on Thursday, Aug. 27. The occasion marked his retirement after 22 years with the company, including the last 20 years as Bolivar market president.
Chamber to focus on work culture
Matt Griswold, engagement specialist at People Centric Consulting Group, will discuss a high performance work culture at this Thursday’s Bolivar Area Chamber of Commerce Networking@Noon luncheon at Brenda’s Cafe, 115 W. Broadway St. in Bolivar.
Social distancing is encouraged and hand sanitizer will be available.
Lunch is available for $8 and networking, and announcements are a part of the meeting, as time allows.
For more information, contact the chamber at 326-4118, info@bolivarchamber.com,bolivarchamber.com or on Facebook.
Mauck raises funds for COM
After researching recipes for cupcakes, making them from scratch and selling them to friends and family (some people even donating without getting to taste the cupcakes), Bolivar’s Asher Mauck, 10, raised funds for Community Outreach Ministries.
Mauck recently presented COM’s Harvey Nelson and Kristina Bryant with a check for $135.
Extension to offer virtual parenting class
The University of Missouri Extension in Cass County is offering a one-time virtual parenting workshop, “All About Discipline,” from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 19, via Zoom.
This class can count for clock hours for foster families.
There is a $40 fee for the class. Registration can be completed online at extension2.missouri.edu. For more information, call 660-619-1355.
OTC, SBU announce bridge program
Thanks to a new agreement between Ozarks Technical Community College and Southwest Baptist University, OTC paramedic graduates will have the opportunity to seamlessly transfer into SBU’s Associate of Science in Nursing program.
A joint release said OTC students have the option to earn either a certificate or a degree in the college’s paramedic program. Those who complete the degree receive an Associate of Applied Science and qualify for the paramedic certification exam through the National Registry of EMTs. Graduates also qualify for licensing through the Missouri Department of the Bureau of Emergency Medical Services.

