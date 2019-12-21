News Notes for Saturday, Dec. 21

FORMER CEDAR COUNTY SHERIFF LEON DWERLKOTTE was posthumously honored as Co-Worker of the Year by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Dwerlkotte was a Polk County deputy at the time of his death, on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
“It was an honor to receive this award for Leon,” his widow Jan Dwerlkotte said. “I am so grateful to Sheriff Danny Morrison for inviting me to their Christmas dinner and for their continued love, support and including me in their law enforcement family.”
• • •
SOUTHWEST BAPTIST UNIVERSITY’S CENTER FOR GLOBAL CONNECTIONS formally commissioned 14 mission teams, as well as an intercultural studies major, during chapel service on Wednesday, Dec. 4, in Pike Auditorium on the Bolivar campus.
“Commissioning was my favorite chapel service this semester,” said Kelly Rehm, assistant director of the CGC, according to an SBU news release. “The love and unity among students was very evident as they embraced and prayed for one another. I'm confident that each student missionary left chapel feeling sent out, loved and supported by the SBU family. I'm very proud they will travel to forgotten corners of the world this winter break on mission with the Lord.”
The following teams, including 148 participants, formally commissioned included (team/leader):
• Passion (Atlanta) – Megan Turner, Alicia Meyer, Garrick Allen
• Guatemala – Jordan Ashford, Maggie Hopwood
• Atlas – Jordan Martin
• Thailand (two teams) – Dr. Duke Jones
• Lesotho – Ryan Lee, Grace Flora
• Cuba – Sarah Spurgeon
• Zimbabwe – Mgcini Mpofu
• Philippines – Daniel Frazee and Amanda Berkstresser
• Polk County – Kirsten Conley
• House of Hope – Katelyn Brantingham
• Leviticus 19:32 – Daphne Langford
• Disaster Relief – Haden Liska and Sara McDonald
• Exodus – Deanna Robertson
Also commissioned was Hailey Vernon, an intercultural studies major serving in Thailand.
SBU alumni Zack Atchley and Nate Jones continued their tradition of closing each semester with musical praise and worship, the release said.
The CGC has mission projects planned for winter, spring and summer 2020 to destinations across the globe such as Colombia, Mexico, Honduras, South Dakota, Atlanta, Georgia, Colorado, Ireland, Greece, Central Asia, Poland, Spain, Cuba and Uruguay, the release added.
To learn more, contact the CGC office at 328-1900.
• • •
STEPHANIE URICH of Morrisville, a Missouri State University junior, recently received the university’s Citizen Scholar award.
According to an MSU news release, “the award honors students who exemplify academic success and the university’s public affairs mission.”
The release said Urich is majoring in psychology and dietetics. She’s an active volunteer in the Springfield community through her service at Field Elementary School and as a child advocate at Compassion International. She’s also served as a research assistant for the Missouri State psychology department.
The release said she wants to become a registered dietitian and help others find physical and mental health through food and food practices.
