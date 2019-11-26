WESTERN GOVERNORS UNIVERSITY recently held its commencement ceremony. Three Polk Countians were among 10,000 graduates from across the country.
• From Bolivar — Kristi Mooneyham earned a Bachelor of Arts, educational studies degree and Heather Sitton earned a Master of Education, learning and technology degree.
• From Brighton — Hailey Needham earned a Master of Education, learning and technology degree.
WGU is a nonprofit university that serves more than 119,000 students nationwide and has more than 158,000 graduates across the country.
ERIK HOUSTON of Bolivar recently graduated with an Associates Degree in Electronic & Computer Engineering from Grantham University.
Grantham is a 100% online university founded in 1951 that offers more than 50 undergraduate and graduate certificate and degree programs.
SOUTHWEST BAPTIST UNIVERSITY’S SPEAKING BEARCATS speech and debate team earned a series of top results at several tournaments last month.
The team opened its 2019-20 traveling season with a pair of overall sweepstakes victories in the Missouri Mule/Dale Carnegie swing tournament Friday and Sunday, Oct. 18 and 20, and at the Cowtown Classic on Friday through Saturday, Oct. 25-26.
SBU captured the tournament championship in overall sweepstakes in the Missouri Mule half of the swing, second place in individual event sweepstakes and were named the top Pi Kappa Delta chapter at the tournament.
According to a release from the university, a swing tournament features two back-to-back competitions during the same weekend.
For the second half of the swing weekend, the team won the Dale Carnegie overall sweepstakes championship and won first place in the individual event sweepstakes. The Bearcats also won the overall sweepstakes championship for the combined weekend sweepstakes out of 25 schools in attendance.
At the Cowtown Classic tournament at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas, SBU won the sweepstakes championships in all three categories — debate, speech events and overall.
The Bearcats finished more than 200 points ahead of the second-placed team. Individually, team members won a total of nine tournament championships, five second-place finishes, two third-place spots and four fourth-place finishes.
SARAH ENGLE, a freshman at Bolivar High School, has been selected to compete as Miss Teen Bolivar in the 2019 Miss Missouri Teen USA Pageant Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1, in Columbia.
Engle is the daughter of Gerald and Christie Engle and competes on the Bolivar swim team. She previously competed in August at the National American Miss pageant, finishing as the fourth runner up.
Engle will compete in the athletic wear or swimsuit, the evening gown and personal interview categories in Columbia. The pageant winner will represent the state in the Miss Teen USA pageant.
