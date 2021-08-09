FAIR PLAY HIGH SCHOOL will hold registration Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 11-12. Seniors can register Wednesday from 9 to 11 a.m., with juniors and sophomores from 1 to 3 p.m. On Thursday, freshman and eighth graders can register from 9 to 11 a.m., with students new to the district at 1 to 3 p.m.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, the school will host seventh-grade orientation for students and families. Eighth-grade students and families are also invited to the orientation to meet their new teachers and the new principal.
