DRURY UNIVERSITY recently announced its dean’s list for the spring 2020 semester. The list recognizes full-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater on a 4-point scale. Polk County students named to the list for Drury’s evening school include:
Bolivar — Patrick Ashcraft, Connor Sechler.
Flemington — Jon Franse.
Polk County students named to the list for Drury’s day school include:
Bolivar —Danie Alexander, Tony Brandt, Hannah Brown, Jackson Brown, Makenzie Cornell, Lydia Dickensheet, Brandon Emmert, Tabitha Francka, Conley Garrison, Alice Meadows, Anna Meadows, Arianna Robinson.
Fair Play — Anna Perkins.
Halfway — Elaine Choate, Hailey Looney.
Morrisville — Emily Hinkle.
Willard — Michaela Presley.
