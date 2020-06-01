CHEYANNE PAULIE GRACE POTERBIN, a graduating senior at Halfway High School, has won the $1,000 Halfway Farmer’s Exchange Scholarship.
The scholarship was awarded at the school’s awards assembly.
Poterbin is the daughter of Darlenia Poterbin and Paul Black. She plans to attend Ozark Technical Community College in Springfield.
The scholarship is one of around 330 presented this year by MFA Incorporated, MFA Oil Company and their affiliates.
