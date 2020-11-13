PAYTEN LINDSAY AND LONDON SEINER, both Bolivar High School juniors, are getting first-hand job experience through the school’s Certified Nurse Assistant training program.
Through the program, both are employed by Citizens Memorial Health Care facilities. Seiner works in long-term care, while Lindsay is currently working with the quality improvement department. The program is led by registered nurse Robin Wallace.
Over the past several months, the program was part of a grant that helped to fund a new interactive SimManikin, a lifelike training tool that mimics patient responses.
The manikin can make noises, blink and breath, and students can even set up an IV.
The high tech SimManikin helps to ensure students will be capable of completing the skills necessary to become a certified nurse assistant. The students that complete the training requirements are able to obtain the CNA certification while in high school.
According to the district, many of the health occupations students go on to further their healthcare education after high school.
