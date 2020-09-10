SOUTHWEST BAPTIST UNIVERSITY recently released its spring graduate and honor roll lists.
Area students who graduated from SBU in May are:
Aldrich— Laura Scurtu, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Bolivar — Nicholas Arcadipane, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Carol Bookhout, Master of Science; Holly Bridge, Master of Business Administration; Caleb Byron, Bachelor of Science; Valerie Byron, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Memphis Coble, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Dillon Davis, Bachelor of Science; Mollie Davis, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Taylor Dufur, Bachelor of Social Work, Cum Laude; Caleb Evans, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Devonte Ferrell, Bachelor of Science; Samantha Francis, Bachelor of Social Work, Summa Cum Laude; James Geurin, Bachelor of Science; Jessica Griffis, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Casey Guthmiller, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Matthew Harris, Bachelor of Science; Kayla Holt, Master of Science; Angela Ingram, Master of Science; Samuel Jones, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Brett Kirk, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Jacob LaSalle, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Molly Liggett, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Tikvah McHugh, Bachelor of Science; Michael McIntosh, Master of Science; Audrey Meadows, Bachelor of Science; Cristen Meyer, Master of Science; Grace Nicholson, Bachelor of Social Work, Magna Cum Laude; Mitchell Northern, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Justin Palmer, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Savannah Palmer, Master of Business Administration; Hilta Pereira, Master of Science; Damian Prgomet, Master of Business Administration; Annie Roberts, Bachelor of Science; Baylee Robinson, Bachelor of Social Work; Clayton Robrahn, Bachelor of Science; Jon Shikles, Associate of Science in Nursing; Dinshaw Silva, Associate of Science in Nursing; Tanner Sublette, Master of Business Administration; Chaney Supancic, Bachelor of Science; Brittany Tarrant, Bachelor of Music, Summa Cum Laude; Christian Trout, Bachelor of Science; Anna Williams, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude.
Brighton— Tiffany Ketel, Associate of Science in Nursing.
Halfway— Marrah Delmont, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude.
Humansville— Erin Bennett, Doctor of Physical Therapy.
Morrisville— Carlie Gregory Crain, Associate of Science.
Pleasant Hope— Mathew Deatherage, Bachelor of Science.
Undergraduate students graduate with honors according to the following GPAs: summa cum laude, 3.85-4; magna cum laude, 3.7-3.849; and cum laude, 3.5-3.699. In order to graduate with honors, students must have earned a minimum of 45 semester hours of credit at SBU prior to the semester of graduation.
To be listed on the semester's honor roll, students must carry at least 12 hours of college work at SBU and earn at least a B (3.0 GPA), with no grade below C: Trustees’ List, 3.85-4.0; President's List, 3.70-3.84; Deans’ List, 3.50-3.69; and Honor's List, 3.0-3.4.
Those students earning a spot on the various honor rolls are:
Aldrich— Lauren Long, Deans' List; Laura Scurtu, Deans' List.
Bolivar— Lindsey Applegate, Deans' List; Allison Baker, Honor's List; Brodie Ball, President's List; Anna Bandy, President's List; Mariah Barber, Trustees' List; Guy Batton, Deans' List; Quantavious Beasley, Honor's List; Mikayla Becker, Trustees' List; Julianna Biggs, Trustees' List; Hannah Blakley, Honor's List; Kalen Bradley, Honor's List; Jackson Brown, Deans' List; Valerie Byron, Trustees' List; Cameron Carr, President's List; Ethan Clawson, President's List; Memphis Coble, Trustees' List; Trevor Conley, Trustees' List; Sarah Creasy, Deans' List; Dillon Davis, Deans' List; Mollie Davis, President's List; Aleena DeRossett, President's List; Caitlin Diepenbrock, Trustees' List; Laura Dixon, Trustees' List; Taylor Dufur, Trustees' List; Celeste Erwin, Honor's List; Caleb Evans, Trustees' List; Rachel Evans, Trustees' List; Devonte Ferrell, Honor's List; Samantha Francis, Trustees' List; James Geurin, Deans' List; Madeline Geurin, Trustees' List; Ashlyn Gibbs, Honor's List; Jacob Gooley, Honor's List; Allison Green, President's List; Jessica Griffis, Trustees' List; Rheagan Hancock, Trustees' List; Morgan Hardin, Trustees' List; Matthew Harris, Deans' List; Melissa Harris, Trustees' List; Taylor Hendrix, Deans' List; Souvuoch Heng, Trustees' List; Nathan Hooper, Honor's List; Margaret Hopwood, Trustees' List; Sarrah Hottes, Trustees' List; Laura Ionita, Trustees' List; Livia Ionita, Trustees' List; Jemimah Jatau, President's List; Samantha John, President's List; James Jones, President's List; Samuel Jones, Trustees' List; Kaden Katzer, Honor's List; Jeanie Kelley, Honor's List; Raegan Kelly, Trustees' List; Brett Kirk, Deans' List; Abigayle Knight, Trustees' List; Corynn Knight, Deans' List; Jacob LaSalle, Trustees' List; Matthew Lechuga, Deans' List; Joshua Lewis; Honor's List; Hayden Lewright, President's List; Samuel Lewright, Deans' List; Molly Liggett, Trustees' List; Morgin Lightfoot, President's List; Gabriel Long, Trustees' List; Jeremiah Lusby, Deans' List; Marissa Mangner, Deans' List; Audrey Meadows, Trustees' List; Courtney Miller, Trustees' List; Meleah Murray, Trustees' List; Jenna Nelson, Honor's List; Sheena Nichol, Trustees' List; Grace Nicholson, Trustees' List; Mitchell Northern, Trustees' List; Brennenjamin Noyes, President's List; Marie Noyes, Deans' List; Josue Palacios, Trustees' List; Justin Palmer, Honor's List; Stephen Pitts, Honor's List; Breanna Prater, Trustees' List; Ashley Rash, Honor's List; Carissa Richardson, Trustees' List; Annie Roberts, Trustees' List; Mackenzie Roberts, President's List; Jacob Roderick, Trustees' List; Braden Rothdiener, Honor's List; Emily Savage, Trustees' List; Tylinia Smith, Honor's List; Eryn Spiegel, Honor's List; Corey Spindler, Deans' List; Jaden Spindler, Honor's List; Kylie Steverson, Trustees' List; Jessica Struckman, Deans' List; Chaney Supancic, Deans' List; Alyssa Tabor, Trustees' List; Brittany Tarrant, Trustees' List; Emily Terry, Deans' List; Alivia Thomas, Deans' List; Holly Thomas, Trustees' List; Christian Trout, Trustees' List; William vanHoornbeek, Deans' List; Spencer VanSickle, Trustees' List; Joel Walley, Trustees' List; Patrick Weber, Honor's List; Anna Williams, Trustees' List; Josiah Williford, Honor's List; Stephen Winder, President's List; Rebecca Yohn, Honor's List; Collin Yung, Honor's List.
Brighton — Landon Fisher, Trustees' List; Joy Hudgins, Trustees' List; Madolyn Sanchez, Deans' List; Zakhary Taylor, Honor's List.
Dunnegan — Eian Coble, President's List; Laura Tuesburg, Deans' List.
Fair Play — Eliott Johnson, Deans' List.
Flemington — Ashley Horton, President's List.
Halfway — Benjamin Barham, Trustees' List; Ashley Coursey, Honor's List; Jordan Hillenburg, Trustees' List; Brandon Delmont, Deans' List; Amanda Foster, Deans' List.
Humansville — Jacob Hake, President's List; Sarah Hoskins, Honor's List; Dustin Shoemaker, Honor's List; Hunter Swearingin, Honor's List; Ciara Wedge, Honor's List.
Morrisville — Chantel Biddinger, Deans' List; Carlie Gregory Crain, Trustees' List; Mikayla Kuder, Honor's List; Abigail Painter, President's List; Lillian Wilson, Deans' List.
Pleasant Hope — Shayla Howard, Trustees' List; Adlai Rehm, Deans' List; Patrick Wilson, Trustees' List.
