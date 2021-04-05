MARION C. EARLY R-5 KINDERGARTEN AND PRESCHOOL registration will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, April 7-8, at the elementary office.
Children who will be 5 before Aug. 1 are eligible to enroll for next year’s kindergarten class. Kindergarten screening appointments will be made during the registration process. All students entering kindergarten must be screened. Screening will be Thursday, May 6.
Children ages 3-5 may attend preschool. The district says it has space for 20 students this fall, with 10 in the morning session and 10 in the afternoon session. During registration, precedence will be given to 4-year-olds entering kindergarten the following year, with all others being placed on a waiting list.
Those enrolling will need to bring students birth certificates, immunization records and proof of residency.
For more information, call the elementary office at 376-2215.
• • •
HANNAH GOUGHNOUR AND JACK VESTAL were named student Rotarians for March.
Goughnour, daughter of Karla and Erik Goughnour, has participated in tennis, JAG, Student Council, Future Farmers of America, Interact, National Honor Society and Future Business Leaders of America, per a Bolivar High School news release.
She plans to attend either Missouri State University or John Brown University and get a bachelor's in finance and accounting.
Vestal, son of Missy and Brady Vestal, has participated in Concert Choir and Chorus Line, according to the release. He plans to attend the University of Arkansas and major in business.
