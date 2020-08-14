THE BLACK-CRAIN REUNION, originally set for August, has been canceled.
•••
SOUTHWEST BAPTIST UNIVERSITY recently released its spring graduate and honor roll lists.
Area students who graduated from SBU in May are:
Aldrich — Laura Scurtu, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Bolivar — Nicholas Arcadipane, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Carol Bookhout, Master of Science; Holly Bridge, Master of Business Administration; Caleb Byron, Bachelor of Science; Valerie Byron, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Memphis Coble, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Dillon Davis, Bachelor of Science; Mollie Davis, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Taylor Dufur, Bachelor of Social Work, Cum Laude; Caleb Evans, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Devonte Ferrell, Bachelor of Science; Samantha Francis, Bachelor of Social Work, Summa Cum Laude; James Geurin, Bachelor of Science; Jessica Griffis, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Casey Guthmiller, Doctor of Physical Therapy; Matthew Harris, Bachelor of Science; Kayla Holt, Master of Science; Angela Ingram, Master of Science; Samuel Jones, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Brett Kirk, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Jacob LaSalle, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Molly Liggett, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Tikvah McHugh, Bachelor of Science; Michael McIntosh, Master of Science; Audrey Meadows, Bachelor of Science; Cristen Meyer, Master of Science; Grace Nicholson, Bachelor of Social Work, Magna Cum Laude; Mitchell Northern, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude; Justin Palmer, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude; Savannah Palmer, Master of Business Administration; Hilta Pereira, Master of Science; Damian Prgomet, Master of Business Administration; Annie Roberts, Bachelor of Science; Baylee Robinson, Bachelor of Social Work; Clayton Robrahn, Bachelor of Science; Jon Shikles, Associate of Science in Nursing; Dinshaw Silva, Associate of Science in Nursing; Tanner Sublette, Master of Business Administration; Chaney Supancic, Bachelor of Science; Brittany Tarrant, Bachelor of Music, Summa Cum Laude; Christian Trout, Bachelor of Science; Anna Williams, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude.
Brighton — Tiffany Ketel, Associate of Science in Nursing.
Halfway — Marrah Delmont, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude.
Humansville — Erin Bennett, Doctor of Physical Therapy.
Morrisville — Carlie Gregory Crain, Associate of Science.
Pleasant Hope — Mathew Deatherage, Bachelor of Science.
Undergraduate students graduate with honors according to the following GPAs: summa cum laude, 3.85-4; magna cum laude, 3.7-3.849; and cum laude, 3.5-3.699. In order to graduate with honors, students must have earned a minimum of 45 semester hours of credit at SBU prior to the semester of graduation.
To be listed on the semester's honor roll, students must carry at least 12 hours of college work at SBU and earn at least a B (3.0 GPA), with no grade below C: Trustees’ List, 3.85-4.0; President's List, 3.70-3.84; Deans’ List, 3.50-3.69; and Honor's List, 3.0-3.4.
Those students earning a spot on the various honor rolls are:
Aldrich — Lauren Long, Deans' List; Laura Scurtu, Deans' List.
Bolivar — Lindsey Applegate, Deans' List; Allison Baker, Honor's List; Brodie Ball, President's List; Anna Bandy, President's List; Mariah Barber, Trustees' List; Guy Batton, Deans' List; Quantavious Beasley, Honor's List; Mikayla Becker, Trustees' List; Julianna Biggs, Trustees' List; Hannah Blakley, Honor's List; Kalen Bradley, Honor's List; Jackson Brown, Deans' List; Valerie Byron, Trustees' List; Cameron Carr, President's List; Ethan Clawson, President's List; Memphis Coble, Trustees' List; Trevor Conley, Trustees' List; Sarah Creasy, Deans' List; Dillon Davis, Deans' List; Mollie Davis, President's List; Aleena DeRossett, President's List; Caitlin Diepenbrock, Trustees' List; Laura Dixon, Trustees' List; Taylor Dufur, Trustees' List; Celeste Erwin, Honor's List; Caleb Evans, Trustees' List; Rachel Evans, Trustees' List; Devonte Ferrell, Honor's List; Samantha Francis, Trustees' List; James Geurin, Deans' List; Madeline Geurin, Trustees' List; Ashlyn Gibbs, Honor's List; Jacob Gooley, Honor's List; Allison Green, President's List; Jessica Griffis, Trustees' List; Rheagan Hancock, Trustees' List; Morgan Hardin, Trustees' List; Matthew Harris, Deans' List; Melissa Harris, Trustees' List; Taylor Hendrix, Deans' List; Souvuoch Heng, Trustees' List; Nathan Hooper, Honor's List; Margaret Hopwood, Trustees' List; Sarrah Hottes, Trustees' List.
•••
MISSOURI VALLEY COLLEGE recently announced its deans’ list for the spring 2020 semester. The requirements for the deans’ list are a 3.3 or higher grade point average; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no D, F, or incomplete grades for the semester. The following Polk County students, all from Bolivar, were named to the list: Darci Cline, senior, marketing; Reed Forester, sophomore, liberal arts; Lakyn Lee, junior, dance; Hannah Newcomb, sophomore, elementary education.
•••
MISSOURI SOUTHERN STATE UNIVERSITY recently announced its deans’ list for the spring 2020 semester. The list recognizes full-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.75 or above on a 4.0 scale. The students qualified for the honor by earning the required GPA while enrolled in 12 or more credit hours. Polk County students named to the list include:
Bolivar — Kelie L. Henderson, Kassidy A. Owens, Nathan L. Painter.
Brighton — Keaton L. Wheeler.
Fair Play — Hannah L. Bass.
- Humansville — Tate M. Dennis.
