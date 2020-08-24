FRANCES HUBBERT of Bolivar recently graduated Cum Laude from Rockhurst University with a Bachelor of Science degree.
Hubbert and other graduates will be celebrated during a commencement ceremony in Kansas City rescheduled to the fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
•••
MACKENZIE HALL of Bolivar was named to the Spring 2020 President’s List at Ouachita Baptist University, Arkadelphia, Arkansas.
To be named to the President’s List, a student must compile a 4.0 GPA and be classified as a full-time student, with a minimum of 12 academic hours and have no incomplete or failing grade for the semester.
