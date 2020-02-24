BOLIVAR TECHNICAL COLLEGE recently graduated 21 practical nursing, LPN, students.
According to a news release from the school, graduates include Shanisha Alexander of Los Angeles, California, Tori Beasley of Everton, Jessica Beaty of Springfield, Ann Benson of Springfield, Aaliyah Buckley of Springfield, Kim Burnette of Springfield, Autumn Buttry of Bolivar, Heather Coquillete of El Dorado Springs, Darian Curtis of Bolivar, W.F. of Bolivar, Ashley Jones of Buffalo, Tiffany Jones of Ozark, Jessica Majors of Highlandville, Veronica Mann of Bolivar, Amanda Nimmo of Buffalo, Melissa Perry of Ash Grove, Lynzie Ross of Springfield, Letisha Schwartz of Warsaw, Misty Schwartz of Warsaw, Daryl Smith of Walnut Grove and Meagan Stacey of Strafford.
• • •
SBU THEATER STUDENTS recently were honored Jan. 19-24 at the 52nd annual Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival.
According to an SBU news release, the event celebrates work by colleges and universities in the eight-state region in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
SBU earned several awards, including nine meritorious achievement awards for the production of “For Such a Time as This,” an original play by SBU student Bethany Vermillion.
The production received commendation for Sophia Marsh for directing; Brittany Davis for choreography; Maura O’Brien for properties; Jessica Paxton for dramaturgy; Ashton Hensley for performance; Joel Walley and Daniel Stucky for original composition and sound design; and Vermillion for playwriting.
The cast, crew and production team also earned recognition for excellence in collaboration of original work and theater advocacy.
SBU also received commendations for Alexa Bell for her set design for “Tartuffe” and Abigail Andrews for scenic painting for “Steel Magnolias.”
As part of the festival, SBU junior Christina Foltz directed a concert reading of a 10-minute play selected for the National Playwriting Program. She was paired with a mentor from the theater industry who worked with her throughout the process.
Eight SBU students, including Ali Oldweiler, Tayler Bates, Bell, Stucky, Lauren Wineinger, Abigail Wilken, Caleb Mooney and Elizabeth Coulter, competed along with their partners in the Irene Ryan Acting Competition.
Bell and Stoner, as well as Bates and Haley Gill, were two of 68 teams to advance to the semifinal round.
SBU was also invited to present costumes from Rebecca Foltz’s design for “Tartuffe.”
In the design/tech expo, Hannah Mayfield entered costume designs for “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,” and O’Brien submitted properties designed for “For Such a Time as This.” Other entries included Abigail Andrews, who entered her set design for “For Such a Time as This,” as well as a scenic painting for “Steel Magnolias;” Stucky presented his lighting design for “Tartuffe,” sound design for “For Such a Time as This,” and properties construction for “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown”; Bell submitted her lighting design for “For Such a Time as This,” and set design for “Tartuffe;” Rebecca Foltz entered poster designs for “Tartuffe,” and “Steel Magnolias” as well as her costume design for “Tartuffe.”
