MICHAELA BROWN AND ZACHARY HOWARD of Bolivar recently earned spots on the Northwest Missouri State University academic honor roll. According to a university news release, to be included on the roll, a student must carry a minimum of 12 credit hours and attain a grade-point average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.
• • •
JOHN JONES AND JESSICA VENVERTLOH of Bolivar were named to the fall 2019 Truman State University president’s list, according to a university news release. The list represents students who have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA.
• • •
JUSTIN VILES of Bolivar earned a spot on the fall 2019 State Technical College of Missouri dean’s list. According to a school news release, to earn a spot on the list, a full-time student must earn a semester GPA between 3.5 and 4.0.
• • •
SOUTHWEST BAPTIST UNIVERSITY recently named its honor roll lists for the 2019 winter semester.
Those students earning a spot on the various honor rolls are:
• Aldrich — Laci Lindsay, trustees' list; Lauren Long, deans' list; Laura Scurtu, trustees' list.
• Bolivar — Denae Allen, honor’s list; Emily Ayers, trustees' list; Brodie Ball, honor’s list; Mariah Barber, deans' list; Guy Batton, president's list; Mikayla Becker, president's list; Alyssa Bethards, honor’s list; Jackson Brown, honor’s list; Valerie Byron, deans' list; Ethan Clawson, honor’s list; Memphis Coble, trustees' list; Trevor Conley, trustees' list; Sarah Creasy, president's list; Aleena DeRossett, president's list; Caitlin Diepenbrock, president's list; Laura Dixon, deans' list; Taylor Dufur, deans' list; Caleb Evans, trustees' list; Rachel Evans, trustees' list; James Geurin, deans' list; Madeline Geurin, honor’s list; Allison Green, honor’s list; Jessica Griffis, honor’s list; Jack Hadank, honor’s list; Rheagan Hancock, president's list; Morgan Hardin, trustees' list; Matthew Harris, honor’s list; Melissa Harris, honor’s list; Souvuoch Heng, trustees' list; Madison Hodges, trustees' list; Nathan Hooper, honor’s list; Margaret Hopwood, trustees' list; Kacey Hottes, trustees' list; Sarah Hottes, honor’s list; Laura Ionita, deans' list; Livia Ionita, president's list; Jemimah Jatau, honor’s list; Alexandria Jensen, honor’s list; Samantha John, deans' list; Quincy Jones, deans' list; Samuel Jones, honor’s list; Kaden Katzer, deans' list; Raegan Kelly, trustees' list; Abigayle Knight, president's list; Corynn Knight, trustees' list; Jacob LaSalle, deans' list; Matthew Lechuga, honor’s list; Joshua Lewis, honor’s list; Hayden Lewright, trustees' list; Samuel Lewright, honor’s list; Morgin Lightfoot, trustees' list; Jeremiah Lusby, president's list; Marissa Mangner, honor’s list; Baylee Marshall, trustees' list; Tikvah McHugh, honor’s list; Meleah Murray, trustees' list; Grace Nicholson, president's list; Mitchell Northern, president's list; Brennenjamin Noyes, deans' list; Marie Noyes, honor’s list; Justin Palmer, deans' list; Kandace Phipps, trustees' list; Jack Pitts, honor’s list; Lauren Purcell, honor’s list; Brooke Reynolds, trustees' list; Annie Roberts, deans' list; Mackenzie Roberts, honor’s list; Jacob Roderick, honor’s list; Braden Rothdiener, honor’s list; Reilly Rupert, honor’s list; Teptaikorn Saejang, honor’s list; Dinshaw Silva, honor’s list; Eryn Spiegel, honor’s list; Corey Spindler, deans' list; Kylie Steverson, trustees' list; Jessica Struckman, honor’s list; Chaney Supancic, honor’s list; Brittany Tarrant, trustees' list; Emily Terry, honor’s list; Holly Thomas, deans' list; Christian Trout, president's list; William vanHoornbeek, deans' list; Lora Beth Walker, trustees’ list; Joel Walley, deans' list; Patrick Weber, honor’s list; Stephen Winder, honor’s list; Rebecca Yohn, honor’s list; Collin Yung, deans' list;
• Brighton — Landon Fisher, honor’s list; Joy Hudgins, trustees’ list; Tiffany Ketel, honor’s list; Madolyn Sanchez, president's list.
• Dunnegan — Eian Coble, president's list; Laura Tuesburg, deans' list.
• Fair Play — Eliott Johnson, honor’s list.
• Flemington — Ashley Horton, honor’s list.
• Halfway — Ashley Coursey, honor’s list; Jordan Hillenburg, president's list; Marrah Delmont, trustees’ list; Amanda Foster, honor’s list.
• Humansville — Jacob Hake, president's list; Ciara Wedge, honor’s list.
• Morrisville — Carlie Gregory Cain, president's list; Abigail Painter, deans' list; Lillian Wilson, honor’s list.
• Pleasant Hope — Mathew Deatherage, honor’s list; Shayla Howard, trustees’ list; Adlai Rehm, president's list; Patrick Wilson, trustee’s list.
To be listed on the semester's honor roll, students must carry at least 12 hours of college work at Southwest Baptist University and earn at least a B (3.00 GPA), with no grade below C: trustees’ list, 3.85-4.00; president's list, 3.70-3.84; deans’ list, 3.50-3.69; and honor's list, 3.00-3.40.
An incomplete version of the above list ran previously and erroneously in the BH-FP.
Drury announces fall 2019 dean's list
In the fall 2019 semester, the following students made the day school Dean's list:
• Bolivar — Tony Brandt, Hannah Brown, Lydia Dickensheet, Conley Garrison, Alice Meadows, Anna Meadows and Arianna Robinson.
• Halfway — Elaine Choate and Hailey Looney.
• Morrisville — Emily Hinkle.
Students earned a GPA of 3.6 or greater while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours.
