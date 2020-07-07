UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL MISSOURI recently announced its dean’s lists. Several local students, according to a UCM news release, earned spots on the lists.
Bolivar — Ashton C. Miller and Aspen S. White, 4.0 dean’s list, and Lauren E. West, 3.5 to 3.99 dean’s list.
Humansville — Cassandra R. Rodenbaugh and Cierra L. Rodenbaugh, 4.0 dean’s list.
• • •
MIDWEST TECHNICAL INSTITUTE recently announced winners of its High School Scholarship Program, including Jacob Vest and Raymond Foley of Humansville High School and Emily McConnell of Marion C. Early High School.
According to a MTI news release, winners were determined through a multi-step application process, which included submission of a video detailing why they are interested in pursuing a skilled trade or allied health career. Due to COVID-19, finalists then attended a virtual recorded interview, rather than an in-person interview. A selection committee picked the winners.
• • •
MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY recently named its spring 2020 deans’ list. For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average on a 4.00 scale. Polk County students earning spots on the list include the following:
Bolivar — Marylen Arciniegas, Mattie Ashlock, Emma Behnke, Jeramiah Chipps, Ryan Conley, Joshua Farr, Jessie Gamble, Alexander Gerry, Tracy Hall, Kennedy Hedges, Audrey Henenberg, Sarah Hensley, Alyssa Humphrey, Carsyn Julien, Sydney Julien, Kaile Lindsay, Drew Mauck, Rachel McClay, AnnaMarie McGlone, John Meents, Nathan Mills, Dana Moore, Jacob Noblitt, Marila Pomeroy, Kayla Rehder, Grayson Rogers, Aaron Samek, Amanda Shields, Alexander Simpson, Sawyer Smith, Malerie Stanton, Raven Taylor, Alyson Thompson, Jonathan Trout, Jonathan Vance, Gattlin Walker, Layne Wilhelm.
Brighton — Danielle Colvin, Kimberly Lannan, Mariya Raylyanu.
Dunnegan — Karissa Coble, Jacey Follis, Maysee Harman, Paige Harman.
Fair Play — Mackenzie Anderson, Talena Bailey, Luke Lower, Hannah Michaelis, Jake Myers, Hannah Whaley.
Halfway — Madison Agee, Brittany Ball, Nicholas Drake, John Ginnings, Emily Rowley, Katelyn Voris.
Morrisville — Sapphire Looney.
Polk — Taylor Pinon.
• • •
ANNA KATHRYN WOLF of Bolivar was named to Central Methodist University’s Spring 2020 deans’ list. To earn a spot on the list, students must maintain a GPA of 3.5 or above for the semester, along with other requirements.
• • •
OLIVIA COONS, MARY HARRIS AND FRANCES HUBBERT of Bolivar were recently named to the deans’ list at Rockhurst University for the spring 2020 semester. The honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above. Rockhurst University is a Catholic, Jesuit university in Kansas City.
• • •
MACKENZIE AUSTIN of Bolivar earned a spot on Culver-Stockton College’s honor roll for the spring 2020 semester. Students on the honor roll have earned between a 3.2 and 3.49 GPA and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C.
• • •
ELLIE AND GARRETT SAMEK of Polk County 4-H were named finalists in this spring’s Young Entrepreneur Pitch Challenge — a collaboration of the Missouri AfterSchool Network, Missouri 4-H and the Young Entrepreneur Institute in northeastern Ohio.
Contestants ages 5-17 were challenged to propose an idea for a business that would solve a problem they had identified — and pitch it in a short video. A panel of University of Missouri campus and extension faculty, graduate students and community entrepreneurs judged the pitches on overall quality, creativity and persuasiveness. Seven winners were announced at a May 18 celebration ceremony via Zoom.
Ellie Samek’s project, Popcorn, was named a grades 6-8 finalist, while Garrett Samek’s project, Fishing Opportunities, was named a grades K-5 finalist.
• • •
JENNY M. CORDEL of Humansville was named to the deans’ list at Missouri State University — West Plains for the spring 2020 semester. To qualify for the deans’ list, students must have earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for 12 or more credit hours taken during the semester.
• • •
JOSEPH WILSON, a rising senior chemistry major and Gordon and Judy Dutile Honors Scholar at Southwest Baptist University, was one of 14 college students to be selected to participate in the 2020 Wheaton College Interdisciplinary Liberal Arts Symposium, which was held virtually in May.
Students participated in the art of interdisciplinary collaboration, as well as interacted with other college thinkers who share a passion for cross-disciplinary conversations, according to the Interdisciplinary Studies Program at Wheaton College.
The symposium is designed to benefit students in a variety of ways, which include learning about key issues regarding liberal arts interdisciplinarity, especially from a Christian perspective, practicing academic literacy skills and gaining insights into complex problems facing contemporary society.
