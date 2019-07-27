PAIGE MARTIN, a 2019 Bolivar High School graduate, was recently presented with the P.E.O. STAR Scholarship for the 2019-20 academic year by Pat Adkison during a ceremony. The daughter of Chuck and Jaime Martin, she was recommended for the scholarship by the EZ chapter of Bolivar. The award is a $2,500 scholarship based on leadership, extracurricular participation, community service, academics and potential for future success, according to a news release.
Martin plans to attend John Brown University this fall and study elementary education with a special education emphasis.
The P.E.O. Sisterhood is an international philanthropic and educational organization which promotes educational opportunities for women.
JACOB DILLON BANKS of Bolivar has been named the 2019 recipient of the Southwest Baptist University scholarship awarded by the Missouri Baptist Foundation.
According to an MBF news release, more than 50 students applied for just seven scholarships being offered for the first time by the organization.
“I am currently majoring in Christian Ministry with a concentration in discipleship in hopes to graduate and become a full-time missionary with a nonprofit called GenerationNext in Kenya, Africa,” Banks said in the release. “Therefore, the specific education that I am getting here at Southwest Baptist University will, I believe, help me to be well-equipped to not only share the gospel with people I would encounter, but also equip them to go out and share the gospel themselves.”
The release said the $2,000 scholarships go toward recipients’ upcoming fall semesters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.