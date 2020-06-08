ETHAN HATLEY recently received a gift certificate for a new bike for 100% attendance at the Exceptional Pupil Cooperative. Hartley is a Fair Play High School senior.
FAIR PLAY Elementary School will host kindergarten screening from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 15-19, 2020, for children who will be 5 before Aug. 1. Call Becky at 399-5715 for an appointment.
THE MACKS CREEK ALUMNI ASSOCIATION will not hold its annual banquet because of COVID-19. Next year’s event is set for June 26, 2021. The 50-year class of 2020 and of 2021 will be honored then.
JAYDIN LEE of Pleasant Hope recently received an O’Bannon Bank Academic Scholarship. The award totaled $1,500.
REED FORESTER of Bolivar recently earned an Associate of Arts in liberal arts from Missouri Valley College. He graduated summa cum laude.
