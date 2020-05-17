ALIYA COURSEY, SIERRA POTERBIN AND ANAH SIBLEY, all Halfway eighth-graders, were recently awarded gift certificates for their participation in the 32nd annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest.
According to a news release, Lions Club International sponsors the contest to emphasize the importance of world peace to young people everywhere.
Posters are judged on originality, artistic merit and portrayal of the contest theme, “Journey of Peace.”
Coursey received first place at the local level. She was presented a $75 Wal-Mart gift card.
Second place went to Poterbin, who received a $50 gift card. Sibley earned third place and a $25 gift card.
Coursey’s winning poster was forwarded on to the district level of competition and won. She received recognition at the district convention held March 7 at University Plaza in Springfield.
The release said Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with 1.5 million members in 48,000 clubs in over 200 countries and geographic areas. In addition to its efforts toward conquering blindness, the organization has a “commitment to community service and helping youth throughout the world,” the release added.
• • •
KIMBERLY GAGE AND WHITNEY BAYS recently earned degrees from the Western Governors University.
Gage of Bolivar earned a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, while Bays of Humansville earned a Master of Science in curriculum and instruction.
• • •
MITCHELL NORTHERN, MARRAH DELMONT AND JOEL WALLEY were amongSouthwest Baptist University spring 2020graduates recognized for their contributions to their academic departments and colleges during the 2019-20 academic year.
Northern of Bolivar was honored as the Outstanding Computer Science Graduate, Outstanding Mathematics Graduate and a Gordon & Judy Dutile Honors Program graduate.
Also of Bolivar, Walley was a Gordon & Judy Dutile Honors Program graduate, as well.
Delmont of Halfway was named Outstanding Computer Information Science Graduate.
SBU will broadcast three spring commencement ceremonies online at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 16, to honor all associate, bachelor and graduate degree recipients. The ceremonies will be available for viewing simultaneously and also available for viewing for at least one year. For more information, visit SBUniv.edu/academics/commencement.
