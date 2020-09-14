AUBRYN SHARP AND NAOMI GOUGHNER of Bolivar High Schoolearned first place gold in their division during the July 7-9 FCCLA national competition for STAR Events. The pair competed with their Chapter Service Project over Polk County Cares.
•••
BOLIVAR TECHNICAL COLLEGE had 32 students graduate in May with their Associates of Science in Nursing.
According to a BTC news release, the graduates were Sarah Adams, Ash Grove; Melina Bauman, Bolivar; Kristina Belisle, Osceola; Ashley Bolton, Appleton City; Kathryn Butcher, Tunas; Kasey Carns, Bolivar; Taylor Carver, Morrisville; Samantha Clark, Pleasant Hope; Tiffany Cochran, Macks Creek; Hannah Costello, Bolivar; Tia Foreman, Springfield; Jose Fuentes, Nixa; Lainey Glor, Urbana; Tiffany Radford (Goodpastor), Republic; Taylor Grunow, Highlandville; Amy Guynn, Clinton; Bailey Janes, El Dorado Springs; Gabryele Johnson, Stockton; Ashley Krause, Lebanon; Emmelia Landwehr, Fair Play; Cecelia Landwehr, Fair Play; Kaitlyn Ludwig, Springfield, IL; Nashe Allred (Luthy), Willard; Amanda Marquis, Collins; Terra May, Bois D’Arc; Amber Pemberton, Cross Timbers; Jordon Pursifull, Springfield; Kaitlyn Reed, Springfield; Jessica Scott, Bolivar; Linda Steel-Goodwin, Willard; Misty Winzer, Bolivar; Irina Zhogan, Springfield.
•••
MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY has released its summer 2020 dean’s list. According to a news release, the following Polk Countians earned spots.
From Bolivar — Marylen Arciniegas, Emma Behnke, Tara Brooks, Rachael Cox, Autumn Dunavant, Tracy Hall, Hannah Lowery, Kayla Rehder, Raven Taylor and Jonathan Vance.
From Brighton — Danielle Colvin and Lydia Marsh.
From Fair Play — Mackenzie Anderson.
•••
MACKENZIE AUSTIN of Bolivar was among the more than 350 Culver-Stockton students, alumni, faculty, staff and community members who spent Saturday, Aug. 22, volunteering for the 11th annual Everyone Doing More event. In years past, EDM gave students the opportunity to go into the Canton community to perform service projects. This year's activities were limited to the C-SC campus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers designed each activity for students to help other groups and organizations.
•••
MAKENNA CORNELISON of Pleasant Hopewas named to the Missouri State University-West Plains chancellor’s list for the 2020 summer session. According to a news release, to qualify for the list, students must have earned a 4.0 GPA for six or more credit hours taken during the session.
