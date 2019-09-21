You are the owner of this article.
NewsNotes for Saturday, Sept. 21

REBECCA RODRIGUEZ AND SARAH TERILL of Bolivar recently completed the two-semester medical assistant program at Bolivar Technical College.

The graduates also passed their national certification exam to become Registered Medical Assistants. They will walk at the BTC winter graduation ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 11. 

BTC

Pictured are, from left, front row — Sarah Terrill, Rebecca Rodriguez; back row — Nancy Brannon, education coordinator, and Tami Hutchinson, MA program coordinator. 

• • •

SHANE BAUMAN, KERSTEN SHULER AND ALEX BENSON earned degrees from Missouri State University this summer.

Bauman of Bolivar earned a B.S. in chemistry.

Shuler, also of Bolivar, received a B.S. in management.

Benson of Brighton earned an MBA.

• • •

MAKENNA CORNELISON of Pleasant Hope, a Missouri State University-West Plains student, is spending the fall semester studying at the university’s branch campus at Liaoning Normal University in Dalian, China. 

The semester is part of the university’s China Semester Study Away Program. In addition to taking classes, Cornelison will also work as an intern in the branch campus’ offices and teach conversational English to Chinese students, according to a university news release. 

Students

From left, Zeke Webb, Ellsinore; MaKenna Cornelison, Pleasant Hope; Brooke Peoples, West Plains; and Bailey Stevenson, Billings, are currently studying abroad in China. The group left the U.S. on Aug. 20 and will return Dec. 21. 

