MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY awarded degrees to several local students in fall 2020. The commencement ceremonies took place Dec. 11 at JQH Arena.
According to an MSU news release, the following local students earned degrees:
From Bolivar — Marylen Arciniegas, Bachelor of Science, marketing, summa cum laude; Christopher Baker, Bachelor of Science, general agriculture; Zakary Banks, Master of Science, agriculture; Jeramiah Chipps, Bachelor of Science in Education, physical education; Grace Erickson, Bachelor of Science, animal science and agricultural business/marketing sales; Alexander Gerry, Bachelor of Science, psychology; Sarah Hensley, Bachelor of Science in Education, elementary education; Brianna Joy, Bachelor of Science, psychology; Emmanuel Ofori-Yeboah, Master of Arts, history; Kayla Rehder, Bachelor of Science, communication and theatre, magna cum laude; Emma Rowland, Bachelor of Science, biology; Aaron Samek, Bachelor of Science, construction management; Kelsie Thomson, Bachelor of Science, fashion merchandising and design.
From Fair Play — Samantha Michaelis, Bachelor of Science, natural resources, cum laude.
From Halfway — Emily Rowley, Bachelor of Science in Education, elementary education; Katelyn Voris, Bachelor of Science, agricultural business, magna cum laude.
From Humansville — Cheston Stacy, Bachelor of Science, environmental plant science, magna cum laude.
From Pleasant Hope — Caleb Trujillo, Bachelor of Science, criminology, cum laude.
Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30 credit hours with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5.
• • •
OACAC HEAD START is now accepting applications for enrollment beginning in September.
Head Start is a school readiness program serving children 3-5 and prepares them and their families for success in school. Children participate in a variety of educational activities. The program also offers medical and dental assistance, as well as screening and referrals.
Bus transportation is available, along with transportation assistance for families to attend Head Start activities.
Head Start invites children with disabilities to participate in all aspects of the program. Full day, extended day or half-day sessions are available.
Families who meet income guidelines and whose children are 2 1/2 are eligible to apply. Homeless children and children in foster care automatically qualify.
For more information on Head Start or the application process, call 777-4343 or 777-8932 or visit oac.ac.
