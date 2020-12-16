JACOB DARBY AND HALLIE TUCKER have been named Rotary students for December, according to a Bolivar High School news release.
Darby, son of Michelle Darby and Waylyn and Lisa Darby, has participated in school activities including golf, National Honor Society, Character Council and Student Council. He plans to obtain a bachelor’s degree in either mechanical engineering, biomedical engineering or neuroscience/philosophy and then later attend medical school.
Tucker, daughter of Amber and Rod Tucker, has participated in volleyball. She plans to attend a four-year college and start a small business.
• • •
HEATH SOUTHWICK of Pleasant Hope was named to the University of Saint Mary’s fall 2020 dean's list. To qualify, students must end the semester with a GPA of 3.5 or better.
• • •
THE SOUTHWEST BAPTIST UNIVERSITY SPEAKING BEARCATS continued their winning ways Nov. 13-14 at the Virtual Simpson Storm Tournament, hosted by Simpson College located in Indianola, Iowa.
According to an SBU news release, the Speaking Bearcats were short-handed due to other school obligations but still came away with a first-place finish in Individual Events Sweepstakes against the other 16 schools which participated in the competition. Despite not competing on day three of the tournament, the squad finished second in Overall Sweepstakes for the three-day event.
In International Public Debate on the opening day, the Speaking Bearcats won first place in both novice and varsity divisions, the release said. Breanna Prater was tournament champion in varsity IPDA and also was top speaker in the event. Likewise, Rebekah Raub was tournament champion in novice and the top speaker in the novice division, while Hunter Phipps was the third-place speaker in novice IPDA.
On day two, the release said the Speaking Bearcats earned several accolades, including:
• Kadie Thomas: Impromptu Speaking (tournament champion); Informative Speaking (tournament champion); Persuasion (second place); Extemporaneous Speaking (fourth place).
• Breanna Prater: Extemporaneous Speaking (tournament champion); Impromptu Speaking (fourth place); Persuasion (fourth place); Communication Analysis (fifth place); After-dinner Speaking (sixth place).
• Samantha Baldus: Oral Interpretation (second place); Poetry (third place); Duo Improvisation (second place with partner Mariah Barber.)
• Mariah Barber: Duo Improvisation (second place with partner Samantha Baldus); Program Oral Interpretation (third place); Prose Interpretation (seventh place).
