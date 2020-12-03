BOLIVAR HIGH SCHOOL JAG will host a Storytime with Santa event from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, Dec. 15 and 17, at the high school.
Children will enjoy a story and photo with Santa, followed by a cookie and hot chocolate
with Mrs. Claus before playing games in Santa's Village.
The event is free for children 10 and younger. To register, visit bit.ly/2URboBn.
Donations are accepted.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines will be followed.
For more information, email stucker@bolivarschools.org.
• • •
SOUTHWEST BAPTIST UNIVERSITY’S CENTER FOR GLOBAL CONNECTIONS formally commissioned eight mission teams, as well as two Intercultural Studies majors, during Chapel service on Wednesday, Nov. 18, in Pike Auditorium on the Bolivar campus.
“The Commissioning Chapel each semester is a special time of worship and prayer for our students who devote themselves to serving the Lord in a variety of ways and locations,” Diana Gallamore, director of the CGC and travel stewardship, said in an SBU news release. “This semester’s commissioning focused on praying for our local CGC teams who have served faithfully this fall and will continue to serve our campus and community next semester.”
According to the release, the following teams, including 75 participants, formally commissioned included (team/leader):
• Outdoor Ministry — Kelly Rehm
• Catalyst — Hannah Gibbs
• SBU Glocal — Dr.Bill and Julie DuVall
• Polk County — Kirsten Conley and Aubrey Prettyman
• House of Hope — Paige Phipps and Taylor McKowen
• Leviticus 19:32 — Amelia Masters and Mackenzie Wolf
• Disaster Relief — Sara McDonald
• Exodus — Deanna Robertson
Also commissioned were two intercultural studies majors, Eli McGrady and Grace Flora.
SBU alumni Zack Atchley and Nate Jones continued their tradition of leading musical praise and worship at the last chapel service of the semester.
The release said the CGC also has ministry projects planned for Spring and Summer 2021 to destinations across the globe, such as Colombia, Mexico, South Dakota, Windermere, Poland, Spain, Southeast Asia, Zimbabwe, Utah and Moldova.
For more information, call 328-1900.
