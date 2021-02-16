DRURY UNIVERSITY recently announced its dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. The list recognizes full-time students who earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater on a 4-point scale. Polk County students named to the list for Drury’s evening school include:
From Bolivar — Patrick Ashcraft, Jordan Nelson, Samantha Reinke.
From Fair Play — Colin Lepley.
From Walnut Grove — Taylor Dodson, Raylie Hejna.
From Willard — Sydnee Reyling.
Polk County students named to the list for Drury’s day school include:
From Bolivar — Tony Brandt, Hannah Brown, Dani Davis, Lydia Dickensheet, Brandon Emmert, Conley Garrison, Alice Meadows, Anna Meadows.
From Halfway — Elaine Choate.
From Willard — Michaela Presley.
•••
JESSICA VENVERTLOH OF BOLIVAR was named to the fall 2020 Truman State University president’s list, according to a university news release. The list represents students who have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA.
•••
JEN COCHRAN OF BOLIVAR was named to Southeast Missouri State University’s fall dean’s list, according to a university news release.
Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled, credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.
•••
MARY HARRIS OF BOLIVAR was named to the deans’ list at Rockhurst University for the fall 2020 semester. The honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above. Rockhurst University is a Catholic, Jesuit university in Kansas City.
•••
CULVER STOCKTON COLLEGE recently recognized students who were named to its honor roll and academic achievement lists.
Madison Austin of Bolivar was named to the school’s dean’s list. Students on the dean's list have earned between a 3.5 and 3.99 grade point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C.
Mackenzie Austin of Bolivar was named to the school’s honor roll. Students on the honor roll have earned between a 3.2 and 3.49 grade point average and were enrolled in a minimum of 12 hours with no grade lower than a C. Courses offered on a satisfactory/unsatisfactory or pass/fail basis do not count toward graded credit for inclusion on the honor roll.
•••
ADDISON MARTINO OF BOLIVAR was recently named to the 2020 fall semester dean’s list at Columbia College.
To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
•••
REAGHAN LESH, a senior at Greenville University from Bolivar, was recently named to the university's fall 2020 dean’s list.
•••
ASHLEY LEIBLE AND BRENDEN TEAGUE were recently recognized by Graceland University.
Leible was named to the university’s fall 2020 president’s list. Students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the president's list.
Teague was named to the university’s fall 2020 honor’s list. Graceland University students with a GPA between 3.65 and 3.99 are named to the honor’s list.
•••
SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS for the Riedesel Charitable Trust scholarships given to seniors and graduates of the Fair Play School District are now available.
Renewal applications also are being accepted.
Forms and information concerning eligibility for these scholarships can be found on the school's website or can be picked up at the high school counselor's office.
Over $10,000 was awarded in 2020 scholarships from the Riedesel Charitable trust.
The deadline for turning in the application is Thursday, April 1.
