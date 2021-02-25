HALFWAY FFA plans to hold two community events to celebrate National FFA Week. A fish fry and pie auction is set for 5-8 p.m., with the auction at 7, Thursday, Feb. 25, in the agriculture building. On Saturday, Feb. 27, a community breakfast will be from 8 to 10 a.m. in the agriculture building.
• • •
CLAIRE GREEN AND JOSIAH BARTGIS were named Rotary students of the month for January.
School activities in which Green, daughter of Gina and Chris Green, has participated include FFA, FBLA, Art Club and National Honor Society. She plans to attend college at Missouri State University and major in agriculture and minor in art.
School activities in which Bartgis, son of Julia and Dr. Brent Bartgis, has participated include speech and debate, National Honor Society, Stucco, cross country, track and field, soccer and ROTC. He plans to attend Missouri State University, where he will major in political science and minor in international relations. He then intends to pursue law at the University of Missouri to become an international human rights attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.