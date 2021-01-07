MISSOURI VALLEY COLLEGE recently named its fall dean’s list. According to a news release from the school, the following students from Bolivar earned spots on the list: Darci Cline, senior, marketing; Lakyn Lee, senior, dance; and Morgan Moore, senior, exercise science. Jeff Tanner, freshman, undeclared, of Pleasant Hope also made the list. The release said the requirements for the dean's list are a 3.3 or higher GPA; at least 12 graded hours for the semester and no "D," "F" or "Incomplete" grades for the semester.
• • •
WYATT LYNN AND LANCE RANEY of Bolivar earned spots on the State Technical College of Missouri’s fall dean’s list. According to a news release from the school, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 to be named on the list.
• • •
MISSOURI SOUTHERN STATE UNIVERSITY named several local students to its fall dean's list, according to a university news release. Kelie Henderson and Nathan Painter, both of Bolivar, and Courtney Wood of Brighton earned spots on the list. The release said the list recognizes full-time students who earned a GPA of 3.75 or above.
• • •
JUSTIN BRUMMEL of Bolivar was one of more than 800 candidates for graduation featured during a virtual recognition featured by West Kentucky Community and Technical College online Friday, Dec. 18. According to a news release from the college, Brummel earned an Associate in Applied Science in the marine technology program with high distinction.
• • •
BRENDEN TEAGUE of Bolivar was recently named to Graceland University’s fall 2020 honors list. Students with a GPA between 3.65 and 3.99 are named to the list.
