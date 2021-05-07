HALFWAY R-3 SCHOOL DISTRICT recently held a luncheon to honor its employees for their years of service.
Honored for the 2019-20 school year were Carmen Robedeaux, 20 years; Sarah Horn, five years; Jeff Voris, 10 years; Joy Mau, 20 years; Karen Gorden, 20 years; and John Simpson, 10 years.
Honored for the 2020-21 school year were Erin Butler, 15 years; Cynthia Jasper, 10 years; Kim Brannon, 15 years; Stacy Phillips, five years; Amanda Yarborough, five years; Jason Greer, five years; Stephanie Loomer, five years; Barbara Covert, 10 years; Colleen Banks, 15 years; Brian Fisher, 10 years; Stacy VanNatta, 20 years; Donna Coble, 15 years; Lance Roweton, five years and Ann Brethrower, 20 years.
• • •
THE FAIR PLAY HIGH SCHOOL ALUMNI ASSOCIATION has canceled the 2021 annual meeting and banquet scheduled for May 8. For more information, call Vickie Sowers at 619-4101.
• • •
BOLIVAR HIGH SCHOOL SPEECH AND DEBATE will send six students to the national tournament. The group beat the team’s previous record of sending four qualifiers in 2017.
Bolivar’s Ben Gann and Jesse Fields Jr. joined 2021 national qualifiers Sol Manis, Rachel Marsch, Aiden Breesawitz and Luc Astone.
The tournament is in June.
Gann and Manis competed last month at the state championship in the Lincoln Douglas event. Manis, a sophomore, finished ninth. Gann finished eighth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.