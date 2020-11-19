BOLIVAR MIDDLE SCHOOL JUNIOR NATIONAL HONOR SOCIETY recently participated in two community service activities.
The group held a candy drive called Treats for Troops through Operation Gratitude, making care packages for members of the military and first responders. According to the district, students brought in over 100 pounds of candy.
NJHS members also recently walked the streets of Bolivar during one of the campus’ Alternative Instructional Methods days to pick up litter as part of No Litter November.
(0) comments
