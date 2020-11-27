NewsNotes for Wednesday, Nov. 25

BOLIVAR PRIMARY SCHOOL will host its VIP — Very Important Parent — meeting from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The event will be via Zoom, and a link will be posted at bolivarschools.org.
• • •
JUSTIN VANCE AND CORA STIMPSON have been named Rotary students for the month of November.
Vance is the son of Dr. Laura and Dr. Ron Vance, and Stimpson is the daughter of Jamee’ and Daniel Stimpson, according to a news release from Bolivar High School.
The release said school activities in which Vance has participated include Sentrecut, FFA, FBLA and Stucco. He plans to attend OTC through the A+ program, then transfer to Missouri Science and Technology and get a bachelor’s in engineering.
The release said school activities in which Stimpson has participated include cross country, track, Health Occupations and A+ Tutoring. She plans to attend college in Missouri and become a high school or college English teacher.
• • •
BOLIVAR TECHNICAL COLLEGE students have a new addition to their clinical simulation center: ALEX, the first full-body Patient Communication simulator that uses artificial intelligence to see, listen and talk.
According to a BTC news release, this manikin provides students the opportunity to practice nursing skills in a safe environment, enabling better patient care in real-world settings. ALEX has a number of features that will improve the clinical simulation experience for instructors and students.
The release said instructors can view the students in action from the patient’s point-of-view through ALEX’s iris-camera. This feature also allows instructors to record the simulation and use it as a debriefing tool to teach students what they did well and where they could improve. To give the clinical simulation a more realistic feel, ALEX can hear what students are saying and respond using pre-programmed dialogue or text-to-talk or push-to-talk instructor responses.
“ALEX talked back like an actual patient. Being able to say what labs and diagnostics we wanted to see, and reviewing the conversations at the end, was really helpful,” one BTC student said in the release.
This feature helps build students’ communication skills with patients like no other simulation manikin has done before, the release noted.
With the addition of ALEX in the simulation center, students will not only be able to work with him on campus, but also from home in a virtual setting. Like many schools across the state, BTC faced challenges last spring when COVID-19 forced online learning, the release said.
“BTC instructors made it a top priority to find a simulation manikin that has virtual capabilities that can be used from home since the programs at BTC include weekly simulations and hundreds of hours of clinical rotations,” the release said. “With the CARES Act grant, the college was able to fund the purchase of this advanced manikin.”
Whether classes remain on campus or have to go back to the online setting because of COVID-19, ALEX will be used to prepare nursing students to assess, care for and communicate with patients.
The spring semester at BTC begins Jan. 4 and includes the Practical Nursing, or LPN, and Medical Assistant, or MA, programs. Applications for the May 2021 RN Bridge and August 2021 Professional Nursing, or RN, programs are also being accepted at this time. BTC staff is available to answer questions via phone call at 777-5062, email at info@bolivarcollege.edu or text message at 771-3543.
• • •
“THE AWAKENING,” a three-day student-led revival on Southwest Baptist University’s Bolivar campus, provided a weekend of learning, connecting and praising God, according to a university news release.
“I’m just in awe of how God responded,” Tyler Eads, a junior accounting and Christian studies major from Neosho, who organized the event, said in the release. “Many students put away sin in their life, learned and practiced spiritual disciplines, and are considering a future with cross-cultural ministry.”
Each evening, a two-hour gathering was held for a time of praise and worship, discussion and prayer, the release said. Saturday consisted of seven breakout sessions including daily Bible reading and study, prayer, faithfulness, local missions and a Zoom session with a former missionary.
While the in-person gatherings consisted of more than 100 attendees, there were still several others who participated with family or in their dorm rooms via livestream, the release added.
“The breakout sessions went very well,” Eads said in the release. “We consistently had 20-30 students in attendance, and the sessions were all very rich in material. Faculty and staff members came prepared and had so much insight to offer students.”
Allison Langford, vice president for strategic planning and initiatives, was one of the faculty/staff members to lead a breakout session. She said the 25-30 students in her session, “Faithfulness in the Now,” were engaged and eager to ask questions and respond, according to the release.
“We discussed how we can be loyal in this moment, no matter the circumstances,” Langford said in the release. “We discussed four (overlapping) concepts: being engaged/focused in the moment; being connected to the Spirit and to the Word to know how to act; using the resources you have in the now (including actions such as thankfulness); and being willing to endure the ‘now,’ knowing that there is an eternal glory waiting for believers.”
For each point, the group discussed one or more Biblical examples, and Langford read excerpts from “The Hiding Place” by Corrie ten Boom — a book very influential in Langford’s life, the release noted.
On Sunday night, students had an opportunity to share any commitments they wanted to make after the weekend. After each main gathering, there would be about 20 students who wanted to meet to keep reflecting on the messages, join in worship and pray, the release said.
“In many ways, it was an ideal learning environment, and I was so energized by the end of it,” Langford said of the weekend. “It also required a ton of work on the part of our students. It was truly a student-led event, and their planning and preparation was evident. I was especially impressed with those who delivered the sermons during the large sessions.
“For me, this was one of the most significant events I have been a part of during my 17-plus years at SBU. I love our students, and I love that they are leading the way to revival. I want to be a part of what they are doing — and more importantly, what the Lord is doing.”
Matt Kimbrough, division head of The Courts Redford Division of Christian Ministry, also was encouraged by the fruits of the student-led revival.
“Seeing the devotion of those who led out was a tremendous blessing,” Kimbrough said in the release. “The students put so much work into planning and praying before ‘The Awakening.’ At the event, many of those same people opened up their own lives to share their very real struggles and success in their walks with Christ.
“I loved seeing the genuine passion for Christ in these students, as expressed through some incredibly powerful testimonies and preaching.”
As for a revival event like “The Awakening” occurring again in the future, Kimbrough said the university is open to the direction God leads.
“We don’t want to have an event for the sake of tradition, but I’m prayerful that God will prompt student hearts again in the future to seek revival among their peers,” Kimbrough said.
