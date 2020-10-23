POLK COUNTY CHRISTIAN SCHOOL invites area veterans to attend a special Veterans Day assembly at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6.
This year, the event will include a special focus on the Purple Heart Medal, Purple Heart cities and Purple Heart trails. As always, all branches of the military will be recognized during the program.
Due to the current pandemic, PCCS said via a news release it is taking several precautions to ensure health and safety in the school. The school has and will continue to take the temperature of each student and staff member as they enter the building each day, the release said. While masks are not mandated in the school, PCCS encourages visitors to wear one if desired.
Seating in the chapel will be socially distanced from others. On that day, guests will enter and exit the school through the chapel doors only. The school is only inviting veterans and guests to attend the veterans chapel in order to allow plenty of room to distance. A different chapel service at 10:30 will include all the students and teachers in the school.
This year, PCCS also requests that all guests RSVP, so the school can prepare enough space for all who are planning to attend. PCCS is at 2490 Tower Drive in Bolivar. For more information or to RSVP, call 777-2330.
MELISSA HOPKINS AND MASON PAYNE, both of Bolivar, were named fall CMH Employee Institutional Scholarship recipients by Bolivar Technical College.
According to a BTC news release, Hopkins works as a patient care technician at Citizens Memorial Hospital. She is enrolled in the professional nursing, or RN, program at BTC and anticipates graduating in April 2022. Payne works as a certified nurses assistant at Parkview Healthcare Facility. He is enrolled in the RN program at BTC and anticipates graduating in April 2021.
The release said the BTC financial aid office offers scholarships to CMH employees every semester. The employee must be enrolled in a program and be at least a part-time student at BTC to apply. The next scholarship application will open on Dec. 4 for those that qualify.
SOUTHWEST BAPTIST UNIVERSITY plans to hold five commencement ceremonies on Friday, Nov. 20, alternating between the Jane and Ken Meyer Wellness Center and Pike Auditorium in Mabee Chapel on the Bolivar campus.
“We want to honor our 2020 graduates with in-person ceremonies, while also keeping our graduates, their families and the SBU community safe as we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” SBU Provost Lee Skinkle said in a news release. “Holding multiple ceremonies will allow us to accomplish both of these goals.”
The schedule of ceremonies is as follows:
1 p.m. — May 2020 Graduates — Jane & Ken Meyer Wellness & Sports Center
2 p.m. — College of Arts & Sciences — Pike Auditorium in Mabee Chapel
3 p.m. — College of Professional Programs — Jane & Ken Meyer Wellness & Sports Center
4 p.m. — College of Health Professions — Pike Auditorium in Mabee Chapel
5 p.m. — College of Health Professions — Jane & Ken Meyer Wellness & Sports Center
The first ceremony is being held for those May 2020 graduates who completed the participation survey and have reserved their spots to walk, the release said. This allows them to attend an in-person commencement ceremony, which was not possible in May because of COVID-19 guidelines.
The remaining ceremonies are for those scheduled to graduate during the fall semester.
Should circumstances cause the university to pivot, SBU is prepared to hold virtual ceremonies, the release added.
“We are hopeful that in-person ceremonies will be possible in November,” Skinkle said. “Based upon the success of our virtual ceremonies in May, we are confident that we will be able to recognize and honor our 2020 graduates.”
For more information on the commencement ceremonies, contact SBU’s Office of the Provost at provostoffice@SBUniv.edu.
FAIR PLAY PARENTS AS TEACHERS will offer annual 3- and 4-year-old screenings from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26. Each appointment will last around an hour, and a parent or guardian must be present.
Screenings will be done in the Administration Building directly behind the elementary.
To make an appointment, call Miss Joyce at the Fair Play Elementary office at 654-2233.
